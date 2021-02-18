Richa Scrambler 2 Jacket – Now In Uk Dealers!

The CE-approved, A-rated, Richa Scrambler 2 jacket is now in UK dealers in a choice of black or green.

With a fixed waterproof and breathable membrane, inside a British Milleraine wax cotton outer shell, riders or pillions can remain looking as cool as they are dry – which is extremely. There’s a removable thermal lining, CE approved armour on the shoulders and elbows and two outer pockets on the chest which fasten with press studs.

For a snug fit, there are adjusters at the bottom of the jacket as well as press stud adjusters on the arms and cuffs.

Available in sizes S-6XL, in a choice of black or green, the Richa Scrambler 2 jacket has an RRP of £179.99.

For more official info or to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com

For more Richa News check out our dedicated page Richa News

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here