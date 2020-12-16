Belgium clothing brand, Richa, offers riders and pillions a host of protective and comfortable riding apparel to suit any budget. Whether it’s a new lightweight textile jacket for riding around the city or a technical textile for all-weather touring, Richa has got you covered.

Axel Jacket

Priced at under £100, Richa’s Axel jacket is an entry-level three-quarter length textile with top-level specs. The Axel jacket is suitable for year-round wear with its removable thermal liner and airflow vents on the chest to keep you cool in summer, it’s also fully CE-approved with protection in the shoulders and elbows. For ultimate comfort, there are straps on the waist and arms for a streamlined look, plus a Velcro cuff fastening, expandable hip zips and an adjustable neck fastening which doubles as extra weather protection when needed. The jacket features high visibility decals for added safety and visibility in poor conditions, and there’s a connecting zip to pair it with your favourite Richa trousers.

Available in black/grey, black/fluo, grey/fluo colour options, in sizes S-12XL, with RRP starting from £99.99.

Arc Jacket

The Arc is an all-season jacket which is 100% waterproof and breathable thanks to the 2L laminated GORE-TEX® outer fabric and detachable thermal ‘Destination’ jacket – which can be worn separately off the bike. Being ‘laminated’ means that the GORE-TEX® membrane layer is bonded to the outer material of the jacket, instead of being a floating layer between the shell and inner lining. Not only does this improve breathability, but it also provides better insulation and doesn’t absorb any water, so rain simply runs off the outer shell as opposed to being soaked through to the liner making the jacket heavy.

For safety, the Arc features D3O® armour at the elbows, shoulders and back as standard, with pockets for chest protectors. There are strategically placed 3M reflective areas throughout the jacket to increase rider visibility in low light conditions. The sporty touring fit of the Arc is emphasised with pre-curved sleeves for a comfortable and slim fit.

Available in three colour options – black, black/fluo and grey – and in sizes S-6XL with an RRP from £639.99.

For more information on the Richa range or to locate your nearest Richa UK stockist, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

