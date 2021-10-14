Richa’s popular Toulon 2 leather jacket line-up has been bolstered for this year with the addition of a new colour option of grey for both men and women – and it’s available in UK dealers now.

Each Toulon 2 jacket has a unique look due to the full-grain leather of the outer shell being hand-treated. As the jacket wears, the look of the jacket will change, becoming a jacket truly unique to the individual wearing it.

The Toulon 2 retains the styling which made the original Toulon such a crowd-pleaser. Featuring D3O armour at the shoulders, elbows and back as standard, riders can be sure they will be protected as well as comfortable. There is a soft neoprene collar with a press stud closure, the waist is adjustable and the sleeve cuff width can be changed using the zip.

Now available in four colour options for men – black, black/orange, black/red and grey – and in sizes 36-56, the Toulon 2 has an RRP from £289.99. Also with an RRP of £279.99, ladies can choose from brown, black/orange and grey in sizes 8-20.

The Toulon is available in a textile option in black featuring a waterproof 8000mm Aquashell LTZ membrane outer. Available in UK stockists now for men in M-4XL with an RRP of £189.99 and ladies in S-2XL with an RRP of £189.99.

For more Richa UK News check out our dedicated page Richa UK News

Or for more official info or to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here