Richa’s Toulon 2 Jacket – Now Available In New Colour OptionRicha’s popular Toulon 2 leather jacket line-up has been bolstered for this year with the addition of a new colour option of grey for both men and women – and it’s available in UK dealers now.

Each Toulon 2 jacket has a unique look due to the full-grain leather of the outer shell being hand-treated. As the jacket wears, the look of the jacket will change, becoming a jacket truly unique to the individual wearing it.

The Toulon 2 retains the styling which made the original Toulon such a crowd-pleaser. Featuring D3O armour at the shoulders, elbows and back as standard, riders can be sure they will be protected as well as comfortable. There is a soft neoprene collar with a press stud closure, the waist is adjustable and the sleeve cuff width can be changed using the zip.

Now available in four colour options for men – black, black/orange, black/red and grey – and in sizes 36-56, the Toulon 2 has an RRP from £289.99. Also with an RRP of £279.99, ladies can choose from brown, black/orange and grey in sizes 8-20.

The Toulon is available in a textile option in black featuring a waterproof 8000mm Aquashell LTZ membrane outer. Available in UK stockists now for men in M-4XL with an RRP of £189.99 and ladies in S-2XL with an RRP of £189.99.

Or for more official info or to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com

