Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

As part of the ongoing development of Triumph’s new motocross and enduro competition motorcycle plans, Ricky Carmichael and Iván Cervantes joined the team at the Triumph Factory to review and test the latest development prototypes.

The greatest motocross rider of all time, Ricky Carmichael, and five-time enduro world champion Iván Cervantes, spent the last week with the Triumph motocross and enduro team in the UK.

Receiving a warm welcome from Triumph employees, Ricky and Iván took the time to meet some passionate Triumph fans, before deep diving into development workshops with the design team and testing the latest prototypes, continuing in their unique role of providing invaluable feedback and input into the project.

Ricky Carmichael

“It has been a pleasure to finally come to the Triumph headquarters. Meeting everyone in all of the departments, seeing how it all works and getting to put the names to faces of those that I have been working with for so long. I have been incredibly impressed throughout the project, right from my first test with the team in the US, and it’s great to see how much progress they made to this point.

“To see the masterminds at work, and the dedication and motivation from everyone has been absolutely incredible. The sky is the limit and I believe everyone’s hard work on this project will mirror the level of the Triumph brand. It is an exciting time to be a part of this historic project!”

Iván Cervantes

“For me, this is a huge moment. We’ve tested the bike many times, but it was wonderful to ride with Ricky in person, and so satisfying to see how happy he is with the setup we’ve developed. We have made some very big steps and some very productive changes, and I’m very happy with where we are.

“I have worked for a long time on this project with an amazing team, who all share the same goal: to be competitive from the very beginning. I can’t wait for the next steps!”

Steve Sargent – Chief Product Officer

“It was a pleasure to have both Ricky and Ivan with us for a whole week and to continue to take full advantage of their experience with the development of our off-road prototypes. Having both legendary motorcycle racers together to contribute to such a crucial phase of the bike’s development is invaluable. Together we share a single-minded ambition to launch motorcycles that are 100% capable of winning, that bring something new and different to riders in both worlds, that encompass all of Triumph’s expertise and capability, and that leverage everything Ricky and Ivan know about winning and developing bikes that deliver consistently race after race.”

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security