90 free motorcycle CBT courses offered as part of new rider campaign from Bennetts.

Bennetts are giving away 90 free Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) courses as part of their new ‘Ride Free’ campaign to support new riders interested in getting their motorcycle licence.

Celebrating their 90th year in 2020, the motorcycle insurance specialists have launched a dedicated online portal where the free CBT places can be applied for as well as being a place to access useful advice. By heading to bennetts.co.uk/RideFree, aspiring and returning riders can access a range of information on how to get started, which motorcycle kit to choose, trusted reviews on security products, combined with top tips and guidance on what bikes to get and how to pick a good one.

The Bennetts Ride Free initiative is part of a proactive move from Bennetts to enable and encourage more people to experience the benefits two wheels can offer. Applications for the 90 CBT places are open to UK residents aged 18 and over* and can be applied for at bennetts.co.uk/RideFree from December 3, 2020, until January 31, 2021. Successful applicants will be notified within 10 working days after the closing date (February 12, 2021). The CBT courses will be rolled out from early 2021 (Covid restrictions permitting) and managed by Bennetts’ partner, RideTo, who work with a UK nationwide network of trusted training centres.

Former Team GB Olympic snowboarder, Aimee Fuller – who passed her CBT six years ago – will be the independent judge for the campaign, making the final call on the 90 people who will receive a free CBT place. Aimee Fuller said: “There’s never been a better argument for motorcycling as a safe way to get around, but there’s so much that motorcycling offers aside from just a socially-distant alternative to public transport.

“Living in London, motorcycling has provided me with an efficient form of transport. But away from the city, riding gives me the perfect outlet to de-stress – going for a ride is an amazing way to clear your head. But it’s not all about riding solo, gaining my full licence has introduced me to an amazing community. With Ride Free, Bennetts have created a platform to help people go from watchers to riders – so get involved and see you on the road!”

Vince Chaney, Bennetts Managing Director, said: “Bennetts turned 90 in 2020 and we wanted to celebrate this milestone by giving something back to motorcycling. With Ride Free, our aim is to help make it easier to get on two wheels – be it people who’ve always thought about it or those wanting to return to riding. By funding these 90 courses alongside providing education and advice from our own experts at Bennetts BikeSocial, we hope to provide an opportunity for people to get more from motorcycling.”

Ride Free is supported by Bennetts Rewards – a unique platform designed to help all motorcyclists get more from motorcycling. It’s populated with a huge range of offers and discounts, unmissable deals and money-can’t-buy experiences for riders both on and off the bike. Access to Bennetts Rewards is free for all riders who purchase insurance directly with Bennetts or also available as a paid for 12-month membership.

Visit bennetts.co.uk/RideFree to find out more.

#RideFree #UnlockYourFreedom

