Ride In Style With The Brand New Spada Ace Helmet.New for ’22 the ACE open face helmet features a drop-down tinted visor, thermo-plastic moulded construction, quick release fastening, goggle loop and fully removable lining.

Available in a range of colour options, including the classic contrast striped Viper graphic in sizes from XS-XL.

For more info check out their UK website: https://www.spadaclothing.co.uk/

