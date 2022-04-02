Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest
New for ’22 the ACE open face helmet features a drop-down tinted visor, thermo-plastic moulded construction, quick release fastening, goggle loop and fully removable lining.
Available in a range of colour options, including the classic contrast striped Viper graphic in sizes from XS-XL.
For more info check out their UK website: https://www.spadaclothing.co.uk/
