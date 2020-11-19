DrivingExperience.com, best known for supercar driving experiences, has launched a brand new service, exclusively offering motorcycle riding experiences and other two wheel packages.

To coincide with the arrival of the new experiences, DrivingExperience.com vouchers booked now currently last for 12 months rather than the usual 10 months, making it an ideal Christmas present.

The new motorcycle section offers a wide variety of experiences, catering for complete motorbike novices, including juniors, through to experienced riders looking to hone their track day skills.

Alex MacGregor at DrivingExperience.com said: “It’s very exciting to offer a dedicated motorcycle section, something that DrivingExperience.com has never done before.

“We’ve tried to cater for all fans of two wheels, even youngsters aged from just seven years old and up, through to bikers with a few more miles under their helmet who are looking to take to the track and perfect their riding technique.”

Among the experiences now available to book include a junior motorcycle trials course, a British Superbike School package available for different levels of experience and own bike track days in the UK.

Alex added: “Whether it’s on asphalt or off-road on the dirt, a DrivingExperience.com motorcycle experience provides a truly memorable time. Safety is always paramount and all experiences adhere to the government’s latest social distancing advice.”

Meanwhile, for those who would prefer to watch the two wheel action, then there are British Superbike race event tickets, again available as 12 month vouchers.

For more information about DrivingExperience.com, or to book a motorcycle riding experience available at venues across the UK, visit www.drivingexperience.com.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



