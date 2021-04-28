Subtle refinements and striking new look for all full-sized competition-focused TC and FC motocross machines.

Delivering true motocross performance and adorned with Swedish-inspired dark blue and white graphics for a striking new look, Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the launch of the nine-motorcycle strong, competition-focused 2-stroke and 4-stroke line-up. Developed to create superior riding experiences for racers of all ages, all models provide uncompromised power-to-weight performance, together with leading ergonomics and aesthetics, and exceptional handling.

Together with the new dark blue and white colour scheme, Husqvarna Motorcycles has improved the durability of all full-size TC and FC machines with each model now featuring a Brembo hydraulic clutch system. The high-performance component is thoroughly race-tested to guarantee even wear, near maintenance-free operation, and perfect action in all conditions.

Ensuring exceptional comfort and control, the 2022 motocross models are equipped with class-leading WP Suspension, which delivers precise handling to riders of all skill levels. Highly adjustable WP XACT forks with AER technology feature a capsulated air spring and pressurised oil chamber for consistent damping across rough terrain. Complimenting the forks, the low-friction seals on the WP XACT shock ensure optimal rear-end performance on all surfaces.

With exceptional power and superior handling, the TC line-up remains the racers’ choice when it comes to 2-stroke machinery. Featuring compact, powerful, high-performance engines, the TC 125 and TC 250 machines are modern motorcycles designed to deliver pure intensity and incredible on-track experiences, in all conditions.

Engineered to stay ahead of the field, Husqvarna Motorcycles 4-stroke machines feature lightweight and compact engines that produce class-leading power and ensure incredible manoeuvrability, together with progressive and consistent suspension. Exclusive to both the FC 250 and FC 350 machines, for 2022 a new friction bearing on the counter-balancer shaft increases the durability of the high-revving 4-stroke engines.

Technical Highlights 2022:

New high-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition

New Swedish-inspired dark blue and white graphics create striking new look

WP XACT forks with AER technology – optimal performance and light weight

WP XACT shock features low-friction linkage seals

High-grip seat cover texture

Progressive bodywork for optimal ergonomics

Chromium-molybdenum steel frame featuring precisely engineered flex characteristics

Innovative two-piece composite subframe design

Interchangeable airbox cover on FC models for optimised airflow

CNC-machined triple clamps

Brembo brake calipers and high-performance discs combining superior stopping power with great control and confidence

Traction and launch control with advanced settings (4-strokes)

Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical

Lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery

ProTaper handlebars

Progressive throttle mechanism and ODI grips allow for adjustable throttle progression and easy grip mounting • Laser engraved D.I.D. wheels

Gearboxes produced by Pankl Racing Systems

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to offer a full range of minicycles. All machines provide youth-specific ergonomics and user-friendly operation for aspiring future champions. Allowing youngsters to develop their skills in readiness for the full-size machines, the TC 50, TC 65, TC 85 and EE 5 deliver incredible performance and serious motocross fun.

Technical Highlights 2022 minicycles:

Unrivalled engine performance and rideability

WP XACT forks with AER technology – optimal performance and light weight

Confidence-instilling ergonomics thanks to a broad, flat seat and one-piece airbox cover

High-grip seat cover for comfort

Roller actuated throttle assembly for TC 85 – smoother throttle motion and improved durability

Formula brake calipers, clutch and brake assemblies for TC 85 – excellent stopping power and improved reliability

NEKEN tapered diameter aluminium handlebars offer optimised ergonomics for TC 65 and TC 50

Ensuring comfort, protection, and style, the Functional Offroad Apparel Collection provides a range of performance-focused apparel, for riders of all ages and abilities. With each product incorporating the latest material and construction technologies, the line-up also delivers protective equipment for both adults and kids.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories range includes an extensive selection of engine and chassis upgrade options, for both 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines. With exhausts, suspension, brakes, graphics and many other products, the performance of the TC and FC motocross models can be further enhanced to meet the needs of all riders.

The 2022 motocross range is available now at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. Availabilities may differ from country to country. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.

