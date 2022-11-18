Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Multi-functional, multi-seasonal AA-rated textile jacket.

Touring the globe or travelling to work, the new multi-functional and multi-season Weise Atlas textile jacket is ready to take on the journey.

AA-rated to the latest CE safety standard, it’s made from a tough and durable 600D textile, with removable CE-approved shoulder, elbow and back armour included for all-round protection. For added peace of mind – as well as comfort – there’s a short connection zip for attachment to riding jeans.

Instantly adaptable to changing weather, both the waterproof lining and 100gsm quilted thermal liner can be added and removed as required. There are also zipped fresh air vents at the chest and side of the torso, a large exhaust vent at the rear, and two-way zip vents on each cuff that can be opened when the temperature rises.

Elbow stretch panels offer flexibility and freedom of movement on and off the bike, and there’s hook-and-eye adjustment at the waist, on both sleeves and cuffs, for a snug fit and to allow for extra layers to be worn when needed; the collar is Neoprene®-trimmed for extra comfort.

There are plenty of pockets – six in total – including hand-warmers on the outside, one inside for valuables and a large map pocket at the rear, for all the extra essentials.

The Weise Atlas jacket retails at £279.99 including VAT, and comes in men’s sizes S-5XL, in Black with reflective upper arm and rear panels for improved visibility. Matching trousers, in regular and short leg length, are available at £239.99.

See the full range of gloves and clothing from Weise and find your nearest stockist at www.weiseclothing.com

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for details and a dealer list.

