Riders Engage Full Attack Mode For The Motoe Finale

The pre-event Press Conference welcomes Zaccone, Granado, Torres, Aegerter, Tulovic and Ferrari as the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup returns.

It’s the final round of the 2021 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup this weekend at Misano, and before track action begins it was time to talk shop in the pre-event Press Conference. Points leader Alessandro Zaccone (Octo Pramac MotoE) was joined by closest challenger Eric Granado (ONE Energy Racing), hot on their heels Jordi Torres (HP Pons 40), close contender Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP), winner last time out Lukas Tulovic (Tech3 E-Racing) and ‘King of Misano’ Matteo Ferrari (Indonesian E-Racing Gresini MotoE) to gear up for the weekend ahead, with the crown on the line…

Here are some key quotes!

Alessandro Zaccone: “For me I have the same as other rounds, we did a fantastic season and I’m focused on the race, not the championship. Well, we have to stay focused for the championship, but I’m very happy about my season. Wherever we will finish, for sure it’s a fantastic season, I’m ready to fight, and let’s see!

“Here we will try to push a little bit more. During the season I tried to manage it and not make mistakes, but now in the points we are very close so we have to push, to try and stay as far in the front as possible. It’s a bit different because now we can’t manage it, we have to just push at the maximum.”

Eric Granado: “For sure I’m very happy with the season we’ve done, we were so fast at all the tracks, I’m feeling so good with the bike and the team is doing a great job. I had a fantastic race in Austria, feeling so good with the bike. So I’m very happy with the season and very happy to arrive with options for the title at the last races, it’s the first time for me in MotoE arriving with possibilities. We’ll continue the same line, the team is helping me a lot to have a great feeling with the bike and we’ll continue the same way this weekend to do our best and the maximum in both races.

“I always push at the maximum, in every race and in all conditions. This weekend we could have strange weather, we’ll see what we have. But for sure I’m ready for every condition and I’ll push at the maximum for every lap. And we’ll see what happens at the end…”

Jordi Torres: “I think I have the plan the same as the others, try and attack and be at the front, beat everyone ahead of me. I think the whole grid in these two races has the same idea because there’s no sense in trying to keep a secret for the last race… you need to put everything you have in these races. They could be amazing races, could be crazy races, but for sure this championship will be decided on who wins these themelves. Anything can happen but in the end it’s the question of the guy who rides the bike and arrives first, it’s in our hands.

“Here at this track, the thing you need to think about is Matteo Ferrari. This is the key to this track. If you’re in front, for sure Matteo will try to win at this track, he knows it well and does fast laps here. For sure Matteo Ferrari has a lot to say this weekend!”

Dominique Aegerter: “I’m feeling very good this weekend, coming again from a great weekend in WorldSSP at Magny-Cours, so I’m looking forward to it. I already rode WorldSSP here this year, in the past could win one MotoE race, and also had some bad luck to get crashed out in one race but normally I like this track. I think a big thing will be the weather too, it looks less consistent than other years and we could have some raindrops. The practice will be different again, early in the morning and late in the afternoon, but yeah I feel ready and I’m happy to work with the Dynavolt Intact GP team.

“It’s not helping to have less track time to adapt to the circuit and bike, and tomorrow morning for sure the track won’t be the best, we need to start early and today there was some rain so the track is a bit dirty and we’ll be first out. Then E-Pole on Saturday will be a bit different and we’ll miss a practice and have two races, Saturday and Sunday afternoon. But it’s cool to have two races in a weekend!”

Lukas Tulovic: “The win still feels amazing. MotoGP reposted the review from the last race this morning and I watched it again, getting that throwback is nice and gives good motivation for this weekend for the finale here at Misano. We’ve been strong all season in Free Practices and E-Pole but we just missed that bit in the race, but we finally solved that problem in Austria. Feeling motivated and on a high! Let’s keep it like this.

“Mathematically I’m still in contention but with these points behind and those four guys in front of me, it would be super tough so I’m not thinking about the championship, just doing an incredible job tomorrow in practice to be ready for the races, having a good E-Pole and then getting good results. At the end we’ll see where we finish the season, hopefully somewhere in the top five would be incredible. After the bad luck last year where I had a big crash here in Misano, hopefully I can do it a bit better this year! I’ll try to do better and finish more more ahead in the championship than last season. That’s the target, and to do two great races.”

Matteo Ferrari: “This season was a bit different compared to the last two. We arrived here and mathematically we can fight for the championship but it would be very, very difficult. So this weekend I just want to get a podium. In the last five races here I was very fast, I don’t know this year because the bike changed a bit, the tyre, and the weather is a bit different. And in Austria we made some mistakes in the race so I don’t know what I expect, but of course I’ll try to win both races to continue this record! I want to continue to be the King of Misano, of course!

“When you fight for the championship every year, and this year, in my mind I want to try to win. But the main thing for my team is to arrive on the podium this season, so this is my goal. Sometimes you have to understand if you can win or not. So at the moment I just want to think about the two races.”

In case a reminder is still valid after those talking points: there are TWO MotoE™ races this weekend, and E-Pole is earlier! Tune in for that on Saturday at 11:45 (GMT +2), before Race 1 gets underway at 16:20. Then, Race 2 rounds out the season at 15:30 on Sunday!

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

