Launching its latest summer collection for 2022, Tucano Urbano upgrades its bestselling NETWORK mesh jacket collection; built to breathe and designed to protect.

Hot weather in the UK is a luxury that most motorcyclists take advantage of; be it a daily commute or a relaxed Sunday ride with friends, but there’s no doubt that warmer weather is a joy to ride in – if the rider has the right kit. Tucano Urbano’s new mesh range is the perfect companion for summer rides to ensure optimal ventilation without compromising on safety.

NETWORK 3G

Bulky and rigid materials are a thing of the past with the Network 3G jacket. Made with a mesh construction with high tenacity Polyester Oxford inserts, the casual and comfortable Network 3G can be worn on or off the bike – as a protective riding jacket and an added day-to-night layer. The flexible-yet-tough mesh fabric allows for maximum ventilation when riding, and is featured on the front, back and inner arm for optimal airflow. For safety, the jacket is CE-Class A approved and features flexible shoulder and elbow armour as standard, as well as a pocket for a back protector. Below the mesh, there’s a light mesh lining with a reflective strip on the back for added visibility in low-light conditions. For comfort, the Network 2G has adjustments on the hem, sleeves and cuffs, and for convenience, there’s an anti-scratch flap on the central zip to avoid damaging the fuel tank as well as a large back pocket to store essential items.

The Network 3G jacket is available in black, grey/dark blue and black/sand, and is available in six sizes S-3XL (black option available in 4XL), and has an RRP of £119.99.

ZIPSTER 2G

Combine the Network 3G with the Zipster 2G trousers – mesh motorcycle trousers that unzip at the knee to become Bermuda shorts – perfect for travelling in the summer. Fully CE-approved, the Zipster 2G trousers have Level 1 knee armour with the ability to insert hip armour. Made with high tenacity, breathable and resistant Polyester Oxford outer, with mesh inserts for ventilation and comfortable stretch panels, the Zipster 2G trousers offer a high level of comfort and convenience with a size calf zip that makes them easy to put on. Available in black, in six sizes from S-3XL, with RRP of £119.99.

NETWORK LADY 3G

The ladies’ version of the Network 3G jacket – the Network Lady 3G – offers all of the benefits of mesh ventilation with a modern style for ladies. Cut specifically for women, the Network Lady 2G jacket looks stylish on and off the bike, whilst having all the features of its male-equivalent – including shoulder and elbow protection, reflective prints under the mesh, fit adjusters and different sized pockets.

Available in black in five sizes, 34EU – 42EU, with an RRP of £119.99.

NETWORK GILET CE

Class C-CE approved, the Network Gilet CE is a mesh vest with an integrated back protector for added core protection without covering the arms and remaining well ventilated. Like the Network jackets, the gilet offers a light mesh lining along with high tenacity Polyester Oxford inserts at the sides, bottom hemline and shoulders. There’s a reflective strip on the back below the mesh for added visibility, as well as a fuel tank protector flap on the zip, adjusters at the hem, different sized internal and external pockets, and a connector to a trouser belt.

Available in black, in six sizes S-3XL, with an RRP of £79.99.

