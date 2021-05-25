Yuasa, the world’s leading battery manufacturer, have announced that they will sponsor 11-year old motocross star of the future, Olivia Reynolds. The Northampton bred maestro will be competing in numerous championships for the 2021 season, including the Bridgestone British Masters Championship and Girls Nationals.

Ever since Olivia rode her first bike at the age of three, she knew she wanted to be a two-wheeled racer. Now eight years later, she is finally fulfilling her dream. This will be Olivia’s second full year of racing. In her debut season, she won two championships out of three and claimed a phenomenal 21 out of 21 race wins.

Olivia is currently competing in the British Masters Motocross Championship, Girls Nationals and MX Masters Kids in the 65cc class on a KTM 65cc MX bike. The season has started off challenging with a couple of mechanical failures, but she will be looking to bounce back in the many races she has coming up.

Reynolds will also be jetting off to the USA to ride the ramps with dirt bike god – Travis Pastrana. Having been so impressed with her skills and courage, Travis has invited the 11-year old to his house in Davidsonville, Maryland. Pastrana has always been an idol for Olivia, so the trip will be truly extraordinary and one she will never forget.

Jon Pritchard, General Sales & Marketing Manager at GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd said: “We are delighted to support Olivia for the 2021 season. We have seen her previous achievements and success, so we know for a fact that she will be the star of the future.

“At GS Yuasa, our values are quality, reliability and performance and we have no doubt that Olivia will reflect these on and off the track. We can’t wait to see her race and wish her all the best for the season ahead.”

Olivia added: “I’m so grateful for the support Yuasa are giving me. For as long as I can remember I have wanted to race bikes. My dream is coming true and I can’t thank Yuasa enough for helping me achieve that. I can’t wait to get out on track and more importantly beat all the boys!”

To stay up to date with Yuasa’s products and sponsorship news visit www.yuasa.com or follow on social media.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

