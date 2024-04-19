Rising Stars and Seasoned Pros: British Talent Cup, Quattro Group British Supersport, and BMW F 900 R Cup Wrap Up Successful Pre-Season Test at Circuito de Navarra

R&G British Talent Cup

The R&G British Talent Cup riders wrapped up an encouraging two-day test at Spain’s Circuito de Navarra, as they prepare for the start of the 2024 season. The young talents made the most of the valuable track time, honing their skills and fine-tuning their Honda machinery.

Amanuel Brinton, riding for the Kovara Projects / RS Racing team, set the pace with a blistering lap of 1:48.796 on Friday, topping the overall combined classification. Brinton’s consistency was evident throughout the test, as he also claimed the top spot in Thursday’s combined times with a 1:51.441.

Filip Surowiak (Team City Lifting / RS Racing) secured second place overall, just 0.547 seconds adrift of Brinton. The British rider showed steady improvement, climbing from third on Thursday to second on Friday.

American rider Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing) rounded out the top three, a mere 0.893 seconds off the pace. Correa’s progress was notable, although moving from second on Thursday to third overall. He improves his overall time.

Mason Foster (BRP Racing) and Ollie Walker (Fibre Tec Honda) completed the top five, with both riders making significant strides forward on the second day of testing.

Further down the order, several riders made impressive gains between Thursday and Friday. Ryan Frost (Fibre Tec Honda) climbed from ninth to seventh, while Harley McCabe (McCabe Racing by Motorbike Buyers) jumped from 13th to eighth.

Lucas Brown (SENCAT Talent Team / Mortimer Racing) and Harrison Mackay (Wilson Racing / HMR) also showcased their potential, securing ninth and tenth places respectively in the overall combined classification.

As the riders now look ahead to the opening round of the 2024 R&G British Talent Cup, the experience gained, and data collected during this test will be invaluable. With the Circuito de Navarra playing host to the first race of the season, the young talents will be aiming to capitalize on their newfound knowledge of the Spanish circuit.

The test also provided an opportunity for the teams to assess their packages and make necessary adjustments ahead of the upcoming campaign. With the level of competition in the British Talent Cup continually rising, every aspect of performance will be crucial in the battle for supremacy.

As the future stars of motorcycle racing prepare to embark on another thrilling season, the Circuito de Navarra test has set the stage for what promises to be a captivating year in the R&G British Talent Cup. With the next generation of talent eager to make their mark, fans can expect an action-packed and closely fought championship in 2024.

Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2

The Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 Championships completed an intense two-day test at Spain’s Circuito de Navarra, as riders and teams prepared for the upcoming 2024 season. The test provided valuable track time for the competitors to fine-tune their machines and adapt to the challenging Spanish circuit.

Benjamin Currie, riding for the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team, topped the overall combined classification with a blistering lap of 1:39.620 on Friday. The Australian showcased his pace and consistency throughout the test, finishing third on Thursday before stepping up his performance on the final day.

Irish rider Jack Kennedy, representing Honda Racing UK, secured second place overall, just 0.211 seconds behind Currie. Kennedy’s best lap of 1:39.831 on Friday underlined his strong form and readiness for the season ahead.

Davey Todd, piloting the Powertoolmate Ducati, completed the top three with a time of 1:39.947, a mere 0.116 seconds adrift of Kennedy. Todd’s consistency was evident, as he finished second on Thursday and third overall.

Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) and Brad Perie (Gearlink Kawasaki) rounded out the top five, showcasing the competitiveness of the field and the variety of machinery at the sharp end.

In the GP2 class, Jack Nixon (Kramer Racing) led the way, setting a best time of 1:42.854 to finish 22nd overall. Owen Jenner (Kramer Racing) and Owen Mellor (Nykos Racing) completed the GP2 top three, demonstrating the potential of the category.

Further down the order, several riders made significant improvements between Thursday and Friday. Alastair Seeley (Binch Pro Yamaha) climbed from 21st to 8th, while Rhys Irwin (Astro-JJR Suzuki) jumped from 11th to 7th.

The test also saw some impressive performances from newcomers to the class. Matt Truelove (Truelove Brothers Racing) finished 13th overall, while Harvey Claridge (Go Racing Developments / Nova) and Sam Laffins (G&S Racing Kawasaki) showcased their potential in 15th and 16th, respectively.

As the Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 Championships now look ahead to the season opener at Circuito de Navarra, the data and experience gained during this test will be crucial. With the circuit set to host the first round, riders and teams will be aiming to capitalize on their newfound knowledge and hit the ground running when the lights go out.

The test provided a tantalizing glimpse of what promises to be an exciting and closely fought season in both the Supersport and GP2 classes. As riders continue to push the limits and refine their packages, fans can expect thrilling battles and a showcase of skill and determination throughout the 2024 campaign.

Motorrad F 900 R Cup

The ABK Beer 0% BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup kicked off its pre-season preparations with an exciting two-day test at Spain’s Circuito de Navarra. The series, which features a grid of talented riders competing on identical BMW F 900 R machines, saw close battles and impressive performances throughout the field.

Nikki Coates, riding for Team Art of Racing / Ernie Coates Trackdays, set the pace with a blistering lap of 1:47.082 on Friday, topping the overall combined classification. Coates’ consistency was evident throughout the test, as he topped the timesheets on both days, showcasing his speed and adaptability to the challenging Spanish circuit.

Christian Smith (SCH Motoprep / Bathams Racing) secured second place overall, just 0.521 seconds behind Coates. Smith’s best lap of 1:47.603 on Friday underlined his strong form and potential as a title contender for the upcoming season.

Mason Johnson (Johnson Racing) completed the top three, a mere 0.026 seconds adrift of Smith. Johnson’s progression over the course of the test was notable, as he climbed from second on Thursday to third overall, highlighting his ability to quickly adapt and extract maximum performance from his BMW F 900 R.

The test also saw impressive performances from the likes of Barry Burrell (Halliwell Jones Motorrad) and Thomas Strudwick (Case Moto BMW), who finished fourth and fifth respectively. Both riders made significant improvements on the second day, demonstrating their potential to challenge for top positions in the upcoming races.

Further down the order, several riders caught the attention of onlookers with their determined efforts and consistent progress. James Ellison (Back On Track Powered by HSO), Robert Varey (Stanford Fastline), and Kieran Smith (Bowker Motorrad / Bathams Racing) all showcased their skill and speed, setting the stage for a highly competitive season.

As the ABK Beer 0% BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup grid now looks ahead to the opening round at Circuito de Navarra, the knowledge gained, and data collected during this test will be crucial in their quest for success. With the field so tightly bunched and the riders eager to make their mark, fans can expect a thrilling spectacle of close-fought battles and breathtaking manoeuvres.

The test also served as a testament to the level playing field provided by the BMW F 900 R machinery, with riders able to showcase their individual talents and race craft without being limited by equipment disparities. As the season unfolds, the emphasis will be on rider skill, strategy, and consistency in this highly competitive one-make series.

With anticipation building and the first race just around the corner, the ABK Beer 0% BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup is poised to deliver an unforgettable season of racing action. As the riders continue to push the limits and fine-tune their techniques, spectators can look forward to witnessing the birth of future stars and the emergence of new rivalries on track.

The Circuito de Navarra test has set the tone for what promises to be a captivating and closely fought championship, and the ABK Beer 0% BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup is ready to take centre stage as one of the most exciting support series in the British Superbike Championship paddock.