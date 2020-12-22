Swiss hyperwatch creator RO-NI to handcraft RMV automatic watch masterpiece for MV Agusta’s 75th Anniversary.

MV Agusta is announcing a new prestigious partnership as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations: this time the project involves one of Switzerland’s most eclectic and exclusive watchmakers, RO-NI, the hyperwatch creator based in St. Moritz, home of the ultimate luxury in the heart of the Swiss Alps.

RO-NI will be handcrafting a new, automatic model inspired by the motorcycle industry’s genius in design, precision engineering and advanced materials. The watch, named RMV, will be produced in a limited edition of 75 units. The history of RO-NI is intimately tied to that of motorsport racing, and this collaboration with MV Agusta is a true homecoming for the brand from Engadine. The materials used in the RMV are the same as those employed in the creation of MV Agusta’s pieces of motorcycle art: best-grade titanium, 7075 aluminium alloy, steel, carbon fibre but also leather, Alcantara and sapphire. The passion and the mastery in creating these unique pieces are another common trait.

Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., said: “This extraordinary collaboration with RO-NI is a further important step in the execution of our strategy to develop outstanding partnerships. The aim is to offer MV Agusta branded products of unrivalled quality and international prestige. The RMV may not be for all, as it possibly represents the ultimate luxury in terms of watches, but it perfectly interprets our spirit of excellence and perfection expressed through craftsmanship, beauty and unequalled performance. The lucky few who will own it will possess a piece of our history and of our soul. Forever.”

Nicola Rosa, Founder of RO-NI Watches, said: “This partnership fills us with pride and gives us an opportunity to celebrate a brand that has always been a symbol of success in the art of manufacture. Our technological and artistic DNA naturally drew us towards this ideal alliance. Together we are harnessing time, but our passion always runs free.”

The RMV will be retailing at 56.000€. Every unit will be produced on order and made entirely by hand. It will be numbered and accompanied by an official certificate. To find out more about the technical specifications of the RMV, visit https://roni-official.com/rmv-mv-agusta.html

About MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.: MV Agusta is one of the world’s leading premium motorcycles manufacturers. Based in Varese, in Northern Italy, it crafts legendary racetrack-derived bikes. Iconic design and class-leading performance through advanced technologies and materials make MV Agusta motorcycles admired the world over and celebrated as unique pieces of Motorcycle Art. Since 1945, the brand has evolved to become a point of reference in the industry, having won 37 World Championship titles. A record still undisputed. www.mvagusta.com

About RO-NI Watches: We have defined the meaning of extreme in our industry. Ultimate performance defines us, our world, our DNA, and our roots. We have harnessed time, guided by our passion and ingenuity, naturally blending technology and art. RO-NI handcrafts hyperwatch masterpieces in the heart of the Swiss Alps, in St. Moritz. www.roni-official.com

