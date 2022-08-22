Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Major road race action returns to Oliver’s Mount with the RST Steve Henshaw Gold Cup at the Scarborough circuit from Friday 16th to Sunday 18th September 2022

This will be an opportunity to see some of the leading road racers up close at England’s only natural ‘road’ racetrack, with a packed grid promising intense competition.

There is a world-class sidecar line-up, with Ben & Tom Birchall, Tim Reeves/Kevin Rousseau, Dave Molyneux/Dan Sayle, Lee Crawford/Jake Lowther and Steve & Matty Ramsden going head-to-head.

Practice and qualifying are scheduled for Friday, with two full days of racing throughout the weekend, including the prestigious RST Steve Henshaw Gold Cup feature race on Sunday. On-site camping is available, with merchandise, food vendors, and live entertainment within the marquee bar, all on site.

Following the cancellation of last year’s Steve Henshaw Gold Cup, the organisers, working closely with Scarborough Borough Council, finally completed the demolition of all condemned buildings in the Paddock this August, just in time for racing to recommence in September.

“The support from Scarborough Borough Council has been fantastic and their commitment to ensuring Oliver’s Mount continues long into the future is very clear to see and greatly reassuring,” say the Organisers. “The ACU have also offered invaluable support and this is greatly appreciated – it really helped to get us over the line”.

Discounted advance tickets cost £50 for the full three days; day tickets cost £15 for Friday, £25 for Saturday and £30 for Sunday, and are available from Duke Video at www.dukevideo.com/prdOMGC22/Oliver-s-Mount-Gold-Cup-2022 or by phone on 01723-333322.

Tickets will also be available to buy at the circuit on the day.

Visit www.oliversmount.com to find out more.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security