Roberts rockets to the top ahead of Aldeguer

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) rocketed to the top spot at the end of Friday action in Jerez as the American continued to show strong pace at the Gran Premio Estrella Galicia 0,0 de España, setting a strong 1:40.664 to end Practice 1 ahead of pre-season favourite Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) by 0.234.

Race winner at COTA and Championship leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) rounded out the top three after a brilliant session for the #3.

Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team) capped off a great opening day for American Racing, finding pace late in the session to set a 1:40.964. Ramirez was ahead of Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI), who showed strong pace in the early stages of the session, rounding out the top five. Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2), Zonta Van Den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) and Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp).

Albert Arenas (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™), CFMOTO Aspar Team’s Izan Guevara, Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Aspar Team), Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia), Filip Salac (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Barry Baltus (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP ), who took the final place inside the top 14, are currently the final riders set to move through to Q2.

It was a tough day in the office for Aron Canet (Fantic Racing), who crashed at the end of the session and was later declared unfit with a broken ankle. He’ll have to watch on as the Moto2™ grid head back on track on Saturday morning at 9:25 local time (UTC+2) for Practice 2 before qualifying at 13:45 local time.

