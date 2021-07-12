Rocking The Road – Bmw R 18 Concept

Conjuring a bobber out of the R 18 was the goal for the Wunderlich engineers and the designer Nicolas Petit from the start. Meet the RockBob.

The inspiration came from the BMW R5, which undoubtedly contributed to the creation of the R 18, and is expressed in Nicolas Petit‘s design: portraying the essentials to the extreme. In doing so, he has emphasised the sheer importance of details from start to finish. One example is the brilliant tail end. The fender nestles like a second skin with minimal distance around the 200 size rear wheel, allowing the numberplate holder to be elegantly placed on the left side. The miniaturised 3in1 taillights are so cleverly concealed that one must thoroughly investigate the bike to spot them.

Everything at a Glance

RockBob Individual Customizing

Paint and Surface Treatment

High quality matte black painted and finished engine

Numerous chrome parts finished to a high standard and painted matte black

Series manifold and exhaust system from the BMW R 18 Classic with black heat-resistant ceramic coating

Tank finished in high-quality matte black and tone-on-tone, with gloss double-lining of parallel wide and narrow pin stripes

Custom Wunderlich front and rear fenders made of high grade aluminum, matte black finish with gloss double lining, matching the tank design and finish

Wunderlich‘s custom numberplate holder relocates it to the left side and allows space for the clean tail end. The RockBob perfectly integrates with the rear fender and the miniaturised, low-profile 3in1 tail lights.

Custom riser for the handlebar (Ø 32 mm)

Wunderlich engine plate with raised Wunderlich lettering

Upholstery

Classic upholstery: sprung saddle covered with selected cognac-colored leather – partially diamond stitched; the tanning allows the emergence of a dual patina

Leather-covered handlebar grips, designed and coloured to match the sprung saddle

Suspension and Wheels

Wheelset: rims, hubs, and spokes finished in black

Rear-wheel spoked to 6.00×16 with 200/60-16 tyre (standard 180 rear wheel), front 3.50×16 with 130/90-16 tyre

Wunderlich Components

Numerous components from the Wunderlich range are integrated into the RockBob: this includes the fenders, lateral license plate ho

lder, turn signals, handlebar end mirrors, adjustable clutch and brake levers, and much more. Wunderlich will soon add the sprung saddle to inventory for the R 18 series and supplement it with a black variant made of imitation leather.

Street legal

Wunderlich‘s conversion of the RockBob concept bike has been carried out – as always – to be street legal. This means that if the installed components are not already exempt from registration, they have German Type approval or can be registered through further assessment.

Wunderlich accessories for the BMW R 18 are available from their exclusive UK partner www.nippynormans.com

For more aftermarket news check out our dedicated page Motorcycle Aftermarket News

For more detailed information visit your nearest WP AUTHORISED CENTRE or go to the WP Suspension official website wp-suspension.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

