3-in-1 Four Season Jacket & Pants
The Rockland modular jacket and pants are all about versatility, so wherever you venture you can be sure to remain comfortable and focused at all times.
Regardless of weather conditions, the Rockland has a solution. It answers the three main challenges an adventurer will face – rain, cold and heat – and it does this using Oxford’s bespoke Dry2DryTM modular construction, creating a true, all-season jacket with no compromise.
Jacket – £249.99
Pants – £199.99
Control the Climate
Control the Wet
Removable Dry2DryTM waterproof membrane
Manage the Heat
9 direct ventilation panels
Beat the Cold
Removable Warmdry thermal layer
Zip, Fold, Breathe
Expose underlying mesh, allowing airflow to directly cool the body, by zipping back large ventilation panels. The rear exhaust panel allows warm air to exit the jacket and prevent billowing.
Arctic / Black / Red
TM221403 / TM226403
Size S-5XL
Khaki / Black / Fluo
TM221402 / TM226402
Size S-5XL
Charcoal / Black / Fluo
TM221401 / TM226401
Size S-5XL
