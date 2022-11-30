Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

3-in-1 Four Season Jacket & Pants

The Rockland modular jacket and pants are all about versatility, so wherever you venture you can be sure to remain comfortable and focused at all times.

Regardless of weather conditions, the Rockland has a solution. It answers the three main challenges an adventurer will face – rain, cold and heat – and it does this using Oxford’s bespoke Dry2DryTM modular construction, creating a true, all-season jacket with no compromise.

Jacket – £249.99

Pants – £199.99

Control the Climate

Control the Wet

Removable Dry2DryTM waterproof membrane

Manage the Heat

9 direct ventilation panels

Beat the Cold

Removable Warmdry thermal layer

Zip, Fold, Breathe

Expose underlying mesh, allowing airflow to directly cool the body, by zipping back large ventilation panels. The rear exhaust panel allows warm air to exit the jacket and prevent billowing.

1 of 2

Arctic / Black / Red

TM221403 / TM226403

Size S-5XL

1 of 2

Khaki / Black / Fluo

TM221402 / TM226402

Size S-5XL

1 of 2

Charcoal / Black / Fluo

TM221401 / TM226401

Size S-5XL

