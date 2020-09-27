We’ve embedded another podcast to Superbike News this time it is Rock’N’Road by Leona Graham of Absolute Radio:

If you like real music and motors check out:

Rock’N’Road by Leona Graham

Leona has started a podcast called ‘Rock N Road’.

She said, ‘I have been wanting to do a podcast for 2 years now, finally it dawned on me… why not talk about the things you love – Cars, Motorcycles and Music.’

RSS Feed Episode 01: Review of an Electric Motorcycle from Super Soco by Leona Graham Review of an electric motorcycle Super Soco TC Max

A special guest

Leona's driving and biking beginnings

And two recommended albums Show Podcast Information