Rock’n’road – Episode 02: Review Of The Honda Nc750x

Rock’N’Road

Brand new podcast with Leona Graham of Absolute Radio about Cars, Motorcycles and Music.

Episode 02: Review of the Honda NC750X and a Celebrity Guest Nasty Nick

We’ve embedded another podcast to Superbike News this time it is Rock’N’Road by Leona Graham of Absolute Radio:

If you like real music and motors check out:

Rock’N’Road by Leona Graham

Leona has started a podcast called ‘Rock N Road’.

She said, ‘I have been wanting to do a podcast for 2 years now, finally it dawned on me… why not talk about the things you love – Cars, Motorcycles and Music.’

Subscribe to our news channels

SBK News Syndication

Biker T-shirts UK

Right Now on eBay
Yamaha dt360 classic 2 stroke trail restoration project spares repair
Yamaha dt360 classic 2 stroke trail restoration project spares repair
£0.99
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 23h

2014 KTM 1290 Superduke R Gen 1, one owner, Service History, 1290cc
2014 KTM 1290 Superduke R Gen 1, one owner, Service History, 1290cc
Shop: Colwyn Bay Motorcycles
£6999.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 29d 23h

cachebuster

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR