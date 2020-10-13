Rock’N’Road
Brand new podcast with Leona Graham of Absolute Radio about Cars, Motorcycles and Music.
Rock’N’Road – Episode 03: Review of a BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer and a Special Guest from Absolute Radio
Rock'N'Road
<p>Brand new podcast with Leona Graham of Absolute Radio about Cars, Motorcycles and Music</p>
Episode 03: Review of a BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer and a Special Guest from Absolute Radio
- Review of Leona's BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer
- Chat with the deputy head of music for Absolute Radio
- What happened to the Austin Allegro
- Album Recommendations
Search Results placeholder
We’ve embedded another podcast to Superbike News this time it is Rock’N’Road by Leona Graham of Absolute Radio:
If you like real music and motors check out:
Leona has started a podcast called ‘Rock N Road’.
She said, ‘I have been wanting to do a podcast for 2 years now, finally it dawned on me… why not talk about the things you love – Cars, Motorcycles and Music.’