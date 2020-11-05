Rock’n’road – Episode 04: Review Of A Vw Transporter

Rock’N’Road
Brand new podcast with Leona Graham of Absolute Radio about Cars, Motorcycles and Music.
Episode 04: Review of a VW Transporter and special guest Carol Decker from T’Pau
- A chat with Carol Decker of T’pau
- Life in Leona’s 4th car, a Vauxhall Chevette
- Review of a VW transporter panel van
- Album recommendations
We’ve embedded another podcast to Superbike News this time it is Rock’N’Road by Leona Graham of Absolute Radio:
If you like real music and motors check out:
Rock’N’Road by Leona Graham
Leona has started a podcast called ‘Rock N Road’.
She said, ‘I have been wanting to do a podcast for 2 years now, finally it dawned on me… why not talk about the things you love – Cars, Motorcycles and Music.’
