Rock’n’road – Episode 05: Review Of A Honda Fireblade

Rock’N’Road

Brand new podcast with Leona Graham of Absolute Radio about Cars, Motorcycles and Music.

Rock’N’Road – Episode 05: Review of a Honda Fireblade and special guest Badly Drawn Boy

  • What happened to Leona’s 4th car
  • Review of a Honda Fireblade
  • Chat with Badly Drawn Boy
  • Classic album recommendation
  • Conclusions with Harley and Dexter

We’ve embedded another podcast to Superbike News this time it is Rock’N’Road by Leona Graham of Absolute Radio:

If you like real music and motors check out:

Rock’N’Road by Leona Graham

Leona has started a podcast called ‘Rock N Road’.

She said, ‘I have been wanting to do a podcast for 2 years now, finally it dawned on me… why not talk about the things you love – Cars, Motorcycles and Music.’

