Rock’N’Road

Brand new podcast with Leona Graham of Absolute Radio about Cars, Motorcycles and Music.

Rock’N’Road – Episode 07: Review of a Triumph Rocket 3R and a Special Guest from Motorcycle Live

Leona’s ‘Astra Years’

Review of an Audi A3

Special Guest Jackie Adams from Facebook Group Motorbike Women

ACDC Power Up Album Review

We’ve embedded another podcast to Superbike News this time it is Rock’N’Road by Leona Graham of Absolute Radio:

If you like real music and motors check out:

Rock’N’Road by Leona Graham

Leona has started a podcast called ‘Rock N Road’.

She said, ‘I have been wanting to do a podcast for 2 years now, finally it dawned on me… why not talk about the things you love – Cars, Motorcycles and Music.’