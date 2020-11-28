Rock’n’road – Episode 07: Review Of A Triumph Rocket 3r

Rock’N’Road

Brand new podcast with Leona Graham of Absolute Radio about Cars, Motorcycles and Music.

Rock’N’Road – Episode 07: Review of a Triumph Rocket 3R and a Special Guest from Motorcycle Live

  • Leona’s ‘Astra Years’
  • Review of an Audi A3
  • Special Guest Jackie Adams from Facebook Group Motorbike Women
  • ACDC Power Up Album Review

We've embedded another podcast to Superbike News this time it is Rock'N'Road by Leona Graham:

If you like real music and motors check out:

Rock'N'Road by Leona Graham

Leona has started a podcast called ‘Rock N Road’.

She said, ‘I have been wanting to do a podcast for 2 years now, finally it dawned on me… why not talk about the things you love – Cars, Motorcycles and Music.’

