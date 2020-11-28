Rock’N’Road
Brand new podcast with Leona Graham of Absolute Radio about Cars, Motorcycles and Music.
Rock’N’Road – Episode 07: Review of a Triumph Rocket 3R and a Special Guest from Motorcycle Live
- Leona’s ‘Astra Years’
- Review of an Audi A3
- Special Guest Jackie Adams from Facebook Group Motorbike Women
- ACDC Power Up Album Review
Episode 07: Review of a Triumph Rocket 3R and a Special Guest from Motorcycle Live
- Review of a Triumph Rocket 3R
- Special Guest Finlay McAllan, Managing Director of 'Motorcycle Live'
- Classic Album recommendation
- Thoughts from Harley and Dexter
