Following the successful Ride-in event in May, the popular Classic Bike Show and Jumble returns to Romney Marsh, Kent on Sunday 26th June 2022.

A must for all dyed-in-the-wool classic fans, Romney boasts a ginormous bike-only jumble, with tons of new and used spares; a plethora of potential projects – from basket cases to complete bikes – and specialist parts and service providers on-hand to offer their advice and expertise.

Those needing to free-up space at home can book a Workshop Clear-Out Stall for only £15 – details of how to secure a pitch can be found on the website.

Visitors looking to sell a bike can do so for free in the dedicated BikeMart section, where complete running machines are displayed.

Anyone wishing to enter their classic (pre-1990) motorcycle in the Show can pre-book online and get a free entry pass in return. Bikes can be ridden or transported to the event and prizes will be awarded in the afternoon.

Romney Marsh Classic Bike Show takes place in Hamstreet, near Ashford in Kent TN26 2JD – just 15 minutes from the M20 motorway.

Gates open to the public from 10am on Sunday 26th June; tickets cost £5- for adults and £4- for seniors (age 65 and over). Accompanied children under 16 get in for free. Serious bargain-hunters can get ahead of the crowd with Earlybird Admission from 7:30am for £10.

To book tickets or a stall, visit www.elk-promotions.co.uk

