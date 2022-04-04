Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The popular Romney Marsh Ride-In Show and Bike Jumble returns on 8th May, for the first of three events scheduled for this season.

Attracting classic bike enthusiasts across the South East, and further afield, Romney Marsh is a huge all-motorcycle grass-roots ‘jumble, with dozens of stalls groaning with new and used spares, and all manner of projects, from basket cases to complete bikes.

Jumblers include enthusiasts having a garage clearout sale and specialist parts and service providers, offering a wealth of expertise and knowledge.

As well as open air pitches, there is a huge marquee, inside which tools, memorabilia, clothing and accessories are available.

Visitors riding to Romney Marsh on a classic bike can enter it in the Ride-In Show, with prizes on offer for the Best Classic (pre-1980) and Best Post-Classic machine. There’s no extra charge – simply ride in, pay the regular entry fee and park in the designated Ride-In Show area.

Another favourite feature is the BikeMart sector, where owners looking to sell a bike can display complete running machines for free.

Romney Marsh Bike Jumble is in Hamstreet, Kent TN26 2JD, with easy access from the M20 motorway at Ashford.

Gates open to the public from 10am on Sunday 8th May; tickets cost £5- for adults and £4- for seniors (age 65 and over). Accompanied children under 16 get in for free. Serious bargain-hunters can get ahead of the crowd with Earlybird Admission from 7:30am for £10.

To book tickets or a stall, visit www.elk-promotions.co.ukTo book tickets or a stall, visit www.elk-promotions.co.uk

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security