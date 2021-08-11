Now in its 30th year, the late summer bike jumble and ride-in show returns to Romney Marsh in Kent on Sunday 12th September.

Described as real not retro, Romney Marsh is a huge all-motorcycle grass-roots ‘jumble, with tons of new and used spares, complete bikes and projects.

Alongside enthusiasts having a garage clearout sale are specialist parts and service providers, offering a wealth of expertise and knowledge.

New tools, memorabilia, clothing and accessories are also available in the huge marquee and owners looking to sell a bike can enter it in the BikeMart for no extra charge; just pay your entry fee and put your bike on display.

Visitors wishing to show off their pride and joy can enter it in the Ride-In Show. Two £25 spot-cash prizes are on offer, one for the Best Classic (pre-1980) and the other for Best Post-Classic. Simply ride in, pay the regular entry fee and park in the designated Ride-In Show area.

Romney Marsh Bike Jumble is in Hamstreet, Kent TN26 2JD, with easy access from the M20 motorway at Ashford.

Gates open to the public from 10am on Sunday 12th September; tickets cost £5- for adults and £4- for seniors (age 65 and over). Accompanied children under 16 get in for free. Serious bargain-hunters can get ahead of the crowd with Earlybird Admission from 7:30am for £10.

To book tickets or a stall, visit www.elk-promotions.co.uk

