The TWIN features with strength and modernity the monogram of the BOXXER.

After the matt black / graphite, the TWIN black / metal and black / red expand with energy the BOXXER range in a glossy and bright finish. With the unique and timeless style of the BOXXER, the TWIN will conquer urban riders and define the fashion of today and tomorrow.

With the unique and timeless style of the BOXXER, the TWIN will conquer urban riders and define the fashion of today and tomorrow.

Renewing a myth is a bold and significant choice, but taking risks and be unexpected is a part of the ROOF DNA since its creation in 1993.

1994: the world’s very first versatile helmet with rotating 180° chinbar is presented at the “Salon de la moto” in Paris by Claude MORIN on the ROOF booth, the BOXER!

2008: the BOXER is both Jet and Full face certified. It becomes the iconic BOXER V8 and continues its success story.

2018: the BOXXER CARBON, then the BOXXER, major evolutions of BOXER V8, further revolutionize with new innovations such as automatic locking and sequential unlocking with one hand, lighter shell, reversible lip seal, passive and active defog, inner lining side foams for customization of comfort…

2022: the BOXXER TWIN with its emblematic XX becomes the flagship deco of the BOXXER range.

BOXXER technical specifications

Double certification Jet & Full face

Composite fiberglass shell. Lightweight of 1600 grams.

The only 180° versatile helmet in fiberglass currently on the market!

Automatic locking of the chinbar. Sequential unlocking with one hand.

Silicon sealing joint with reversible lip. Active & passive defog.

Silent Lining comfort. Adjustable cheek pads and inner lining. Fabric treated antibacterial and Quick Drying.

Optimized aerodynamics in Jet position. Venturi airvents.

4 points chinstrap to increase stability.

Public price : from €439 – BOXXER TWIN at €479

Available in 7 sizes: 54/56/57/58/60/61/63

3 solids, 5 decos and 11 colors + 1 special edition

For more Roof Helmet news check out our dedicated page Roof Helmet News

or head to the official Roof Helmets website roof.fr

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @mcindustry

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security