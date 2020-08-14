Rookie Newbies Take On Last Year’s Fastest In Red Bull Ring Qualifying

First year Rookie Daniel Muñoz sits on pole for the first races of the 2020 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season in Spielberg. The 14-year-old Spaniard has fellow countrymen Alex Escrig and Pedro Acosta alongside him.

Muñoz admitted that his brilliant time at the classic Austrian venue was not easy. “It was very difficult and I am not totally satisfied, my laps were not as consistent as I would like them to be.”

“In the first session I was happy with the bike but as I pushed harder in FP2 I started to have trouble with the front. The guys did a good job with the settings and it was better for Qualifying but not perfect. We have to decide if we should change it a little more for the race.”

Escrig not as good

Last year’s pole man Escrig knew where he missed out. “Just too much traffic,” explained the 16-year-old. “I am not too worried, I think I have a good pace for tomorrow, quite comfortable and I think that we are going to have a great race. I am happy with the bike and ready for a tough fight.”

Acosta better

Last year’s Race 1 winner 16-year-old Acosta was not totally satisfied with 3rd. “At least it is much better than last year when I was 9th. But I am a bit frustrated because at the test my bike was perfect and now it isn’t. I really don’t know what has changed, I am struggling a bit both with new and old tyres so maybe we should change the bike a bit for the race.”

“Still I am there on the front row so I think we have a good race, I think it will be a very good battle.”

Alonso was best

Another Rookies newcomer heads up Row 2. Colombian 14-year-old David Alonso thought he should have been placed even better. “I had the pole time but it was cancelled for track limits. Honestly, I didn’t think so but that’s it. I am happy with the bike, we experimented with the gearing and I think we are well prepared for the race.”

“I don’t like to make predictions about how well I can do, it is my first Rookies race and I know that I have to learn how it will go, so we will just see how it is.”



This weekend’s Rookies Cup races can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Race 1 is at 16:30 CET on Saturday and Race 2 is on Sunday at 15:30, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.