Rookies Cup 2021 Selection Event Cancelled

Sadly the ongoing and ever changing Covid 19 situation has forced us to cancel this year’s Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Selection Event.

We simply cannot be sure of who would be able to attend the planned event.

Within the next few weeks a number of the Applicants will be invited to join the 2022 Rookies Cup. As last year we will be drawing up the invitation list based on the established strength of the applicants.

Applications are now closed for the 2022 Season.

Golden Bib

In previous year’s we have run a Golden Bib competition so that supporters could vote for the rider that they favoured to wear the Golden Bib at the Selection Event. This year we are having a virtual Golden Bib campaign so that enthusiasts can support their favoured Applicant.

This will be done through social media so please check in with our Facebook page from tomorrow:

https://www.facebook.com/redbullrookiescup

As in previous year voting for the Golden Bib will have no direct or immediate effect on the chance of an Applicant being invited to join the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2022.

2022 Selection for 2023

Hopefully the international situation will have stabilised so that we can run full Selection Event in 2022.

The Selection Process will open again in the spring of 2022 for applications to join the Rookies Cup in 2023.

