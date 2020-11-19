Rookies Cup Riders For 2021 – Stars Guide The Way

Following our final Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Races of 2020 we are ready to announce the provisional entry list for the 2021 Rookies Cup.

It was an incredible weekend with two sensational Cup races contested in the great spirit of our series.

Our Cup winner Pedro Acosta heads to the Moto3 World Championship next season as does fellow Rookie Izan Guevara who fought so valiantly, attempting to score a win in his final weekend.

They follow a long line of successful ex Rookies including our first MotoGP World Champion Joan Mir.

Joan was a Rookie in 2013 and 2014, the second year he finished 2nd to Jorge Martín. Both are Moto3 World Champions and Jorge won the Moto2 race in Valencia on Sunday. Ex Rookie Enea Bastianini leads the Moto2 World Championship going into the final race this coming weekend.

We have been unable to run the normal Selection Event this year but it is already being scheduled in the 2021 calendar along with a full 15th Rookies Cup season. This year the Online Selection Process gave us an impressive list of talent to consider and the Selection Committee reviewed all factors in coming up with a short list of riders to be invited to the 2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. There are also 3 riders promoted by Dorna from the British, Asia, Northern and European Talent Cups included in the list.

List of invited riders for 2021

Harrison Voight (Australia)

Freddie Heinrich (Germany)

Jakob Rosenthaler (Austria)

Soma Görbe (Hungary)

Eddie O’Shea (Great Britain)

Cormac Buchanan (New Zealand)

Filippo Farioli (Italy)

Demis Mihaila (Italy)

Diogo Moreira (Brazil)

Riders invited to return from this year’s Cup

Tatchakorn Buasri (Thailand)

Daniel Muñoz (Spain)

Sho Nishimura (Japan)

Scott Ogden (Great Britain)

Alex Millan (Spain)

Iván Ortolá (Spain)

Matteo Bertelle (Italy)

Mario Aji (Indonesia)

Bartholomé Perrin (France)

Gabin Planques (France)

Noah Dettwiler (Switzerland)

Luca Lunetta (Italy)

David Muñoz (Spain)

David Alonso (Colombia)

Marcos Uriarte (Spain)

Collin Veijer (Netherlands)

Daniel Holgado (Spain)

A total of 26 riders from 16 nations

