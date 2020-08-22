Three from three for Pedro Acosta, another brilliant ride and perfect last lap from the 16-year-old Spaniard to claim Styrian Grand Prix victory at the Red Bull Ring. The same 4 filled the top positions as last weekend though Daniel Holgado jumped in front of David Muñoz this time with David Alonso 4th again.

As usual a huge pack of KTM RC 250 Rs battled at the front of the third Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race of the season but it shook out to 6 on the last lap.

Acosta settled it at the second tight right hander letting the opposition out-brake themselves. “Yes I knew that it would be all about the last two laps again,” said Acosta. “I got myself close to the front and made sure I was not too fast going in there because I knew that the speed coming out was more important.”

Job done

“When I came out ahead I knew I could win again,” explained Acosta. “I just needed to make no mistakes, the same as last weekend.”

“Of course I’m happy about these three wins, I hate to put pressure on myself so I’m not thinking about the championship, I’m not thinking about anything but tomorrow’s race and enjoying it and doing a good job.”

Another great lesson

It’s not going to be easy because while Acosta relies on a year of Rookies Cup experience the chasing pack are in their first season and learning all the time, learning from a winner. “Yes I am learning,” stated 15-year-old Spaniard Holgado after taking second. “The bike is good, Pedro is just very hard to beat. I did one place better today and another step forward tomorrow will do it!”

He got in front of fellow country man, 14-year-old David Muñoz this time and Muñoz knows why. “The bike was moving around a lot towards the end, the rear was making it quite difficult. I don’t know if we will change something for tomorrow or not, I’ll talk to the technical guys, we don’t want to make it worse.”

Some progress

Alonso, the 14-year-old Colombian, was not upset with another 4th. “That’s OK, the races are getting faster and I could still match the pace so that’s good. It was quite aggressive in the middle of the race but I managed that OK as well. It all comes down to the last lap, I was 6th and I got through to 4th. I have got to work out how to do even better at the end tomorrow.”

Some disappointment

Again it was the newbies who were closest to Acosta. 18-year-old Australian Billy van Eerde did manage to lead mid race. “At least that’s something. I’m happy about that and happy that we have the pace to run in the front of the group but late in the race I lost it and couldn’t get it back. I still need to do more and be able to be at the front all the way.”

So keen was van Eerde to get back to the front that he exceeded track limits too often and a post race 3 second penalty dropped him from 8th where he crossed the line to 11th and just 5 points.

Broadcast

This weekend’s Rookies Cup races can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Race 1 is at 16:30 CET on Saturday and Race 2 is on Sunday at 15:30, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.