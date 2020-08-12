Brad Binder’s historic MotoGP win on the Red Bull KTM at Brno on Sunday was the ex Rookie’s first in the Premier Class but it was the 16th GP victory to date for the 2016 Moto3 World Champion.

It was also win number 104 for ex Rookies in a great day at the Czech Grand Prix for the Cup as alumni were on all three podiums. Johann Zarco took 3rd in MotoGP, Enea Bastianini won Moto2 with Joe Roberts 3rd and Ai Ogura claimed 3rd in Moto3.

Now it is the turn of the 26 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies to chase their heroes over the 12 rounds of the 2020 Cup.

After last week’s 2 day test they are well prepared, rain or shine and the KTM RC 250 Rs are all ready for action. It was clear from the Red Bull Ring test that the influx of new names need little time to get up to speed and the championship is wide open from the start.

As usual there are 2 Free Practice sessions and one Qualifying session on Friday. Saturday and Sunday feature a race each. That schedule is repeated through the season.

As Binder commented when he was observing last week’s test. “It’s just the same as when I was in the Rookies 10 years ago. The only thing that has changed is that they now ride the 4-strokes. Otherwise it is just the same, practicing the start procedures, learning the bikes and the track, it brings it all back.”

A full Brad Binder interview was sent out in an email titled Brad Binder interview – From Rookies Cup to World Champion and MotoGP on 18/5/2020 and it contains links to a good number of career photographs. The text can also be found here: Brad Binder.

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Calendar 2020

August 15-16: Race 1 & Race 2 in Spielberg, Austria

August 22-23: Race 3 & Race 4 in Spielberg, Austria

October 17-18: Race 5 & 6 in Aragón, Spain

October 24-25: Race 7 & 8 in Aragón, Spain

November 7-8: Race 9 & 10 in Valencia, Spain

November 14-15: Race 11 & 12 in Valencia, Spain

Provisional Entry List

5 Tatchakorn Buasri (Thailand)

6 Phillip Tonn (Germany)

7 Daniel Muñoz (Spain)

11 Alex Escrig (Spain)

13 Sho Nishimura (Japan)

19 Scott Odgen (Great Britain)

23 Alex Millan (Spain)

24 Iván Ortolá (Spain)

28 Matteo Bertelle (Italy)

29 Billy van Eerde (Australia)

33 Izan Guevara (Spain)

34 Mario Aji (Indonesia)

37 Pedro Acosta (Spain)

38 David Salvador (Spain)

39 Bartholomé Perrin (France)

48 Gabin Planques (France)

55 Noah Dettwiler (Switzerland)

58 Luca Lunetta (Italy)

64 David Muñoz (Spain)

80 David Alonso (Colombia)

84 Zonta van den Goorbergh (Netherlands)

88 Artem Maraev (Russia)

89 Marcos Uriarte (Spain)

95 Collin Veijer (Netherlands)

96 Daniel Holgado (Spain)

97 Rocco Landers (United States)