Following a negative PCR test result received today (Thursday 5th November), Valentino Rossi will make his way to Valencia, Spain, this evening. Tomorrow, he will take another PCR test as per FIM requirements. If he again tests negative, the Italian will be able to take part in this weekend‘s Gran Premio de Europa.

Tomorrow (Friday 6th November), he will do a second PCR test and if the result is negative again, he will be able to reunite with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team and take part in this weekend‘s Gran Premio de Europa. Should Rossi test positive tomorrow, then sta