Following a negative PCR test result obtained on Thursday 5th November, Valentino Rossi made his way to Valencia, Spain. This morning, he took another PCR test as per FIM requirements and again tested negative, allowing him to take part in this weekend‘s Gran Premio de Europa.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team are delighted to announce that Valentino Rossi will be taking part in this weekend‘s Gran Premio de Europa.

Yesterday (Thursday 5th November), Rossi took a PCR test and tested negative for the Covid-19 virus. As per the Italian law, the Yamaha rider was allowed to end his self-isolation and take part in everyday society again from then on. Rossi took this opportunity to fly to Valencia, Spain, in the evening. However, he remained in self-isolation throughout the night.

This morning (Friday 6th November), the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider took a second PCR test, as per FIM regulations, and this afternoon it came back negative.

The two consecutive negative test results allow Rossi to reunite with the Team and take part in this weekend‘s Gran Premio de Europa.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP sincerely thank standby replacement rider Garrett Gerloff for his support and availability.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





