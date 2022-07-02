Round 2 Of The 2022 Global Series Delivers Stunning Action

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The MotoGP™ eSport Championship is finely poised after two extraordinary races in the second round of the 2022 Global Series.

The battle to become the MotoGP™ eSport Champion intensified during the second round of the 2022 Global Series with two races delivering stunning action as a number of the fastest gamers around fought for victory.

For the sixth year in succession, the Global Series pits the fastest gamers from around the world against one another over five rounds and ten races. Each finalist has been chosen to represent one of the twelve current MotoGP™ teams as they fight it out to become the 2022 MotoGP™ eSport Champion.

And following on from an all-action opening round, held during the ItalianGP, the second round delivered on all accounts as the fastest gamers in the world faced off in two intense fights. Former champions trast73 and adriaan_26 fought it out in a battle of wits in the afternoon’s first encounter, before adriaan_26 exacted his revenge on the Italian in the second.

The second round was one of three Virtual events that will take place this year. In another change for 2022, there is a revised points-scoring system for these Virtual Rounds. The winner of a race will score 12.5 points, the runner up 10, with third place scoring 8 and so on. MotoGP™’s Jack Appleyard and Jack Gorst combined presenting and commentary duties throughout the hour-long show.

The two tracks disputed in Round 2 couldn’t be more different: Race 1 saw the finalists tackle the stop-start Le Mans in France while Race 2 was be held at the historic TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands, the scene of last week’s eventful Dutch TT.

Qualifying for the race at Le Mans couldn’t have been tighter, with just 0.134s covering the top five names on the grid! But soon trast73, who had qualified third, and adriaan_26 grabbed the early initiative and got down to a blinding pace. It was then a cat and mouse battle as the pair exchanged fastest times. But trast73 held his nerve to win by 0.968s in a crucial victory.

Behind Jack Hammer4658 stormed to a brilliant third place to enhance his prospects in the championship after coming home less than a second ahead of pole sitter AndreaSaveri11. PieroRicciuti55 was just clear of Vindex813 in fifth.

The fourth race of the 2022 Global Series was a similar affair to the third. adriaan_26 and trast73 started first and second on the grid. And the victory fight once again came down to that pair. After missing out in the earlier contest, Adriaan_26 was in no mood for second place, and he eventually edged clear to come home 1.3s clear of Trast73 for a crucial win.

It was a close-run thing for second place, with up to four names contesting the final two podium spots. AndreaSaveri11 pushed his compatriot all the way. Eventually the Ectsar Suzuki man came home third, just a handful of tenths clear of LCR Honda’s Cristianmm17.

As a result of this absorbing action, standings couldn’t be closer after round two. Just 21.5 points cover the first five riders with Trast73 leading the way on 60.5 points. Adriaan_26 has moved into second place on 54.5 points, ahead of AndreaSaveri11 on 50.5. Jack Hammer4658 (40 points) and PieroRicciuti55 (39 points) are all right in the mix.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security