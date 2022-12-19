HomeIndustry NewsDealer NewsRoyal appointment for Bristol bike dealer
Royal appointment for Bristol bike dealer

Frank Duggan
Royal Appointment For Bristol Bike DealerRoyal Enfield joins the line-up at Fowlers Motorcycles.

Bristolian bikers can now see the complete range of Royal Enfield motorcycles on display in Fowlers’ spectacular city-centre showrooms.

Established in 1901 in the UK, Royal Enfield has been in continuous production ever since and is enjoying a considerable resurgence in popularity. Their range represents exceptional value and is growing to cover a wide variety of riding styles, from the accessible 350 Meteor through the go-anywhere Himalayan and Scram 411 urban cruiser, to the best-selling retro Interceptor and Continental GT modern classics.Royal Appointment For Bristol Bike Dealer

The addition of Royal Enfield brings the total number of brands represented by Fowlers to fifteen. Customers can browse motorcycles from major names, like Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Triumph and Yamaha, as well as specialist manufacturers such as Mutt, Husqvarna, Gas Gas and Aprilia. There are also scooters from Vespa and Piaggio and 100% electric brands Zero and Super Soco too.

Alongside new motorcycles, Fowlers also stock a wide selection of clothing and accessories from Royal Enfield, plus a full range of demonstrator bikes for test rides. Routine servicing and maintenance is provided on site in Fowlers’ well-equipped workshops and visitors can refuel and relax in Harry’s Café on the mezzanine above the showroom floor.

Find out more by calling Fowlers on 0117 977 0466 or visiting www.fowlers.co.ukRoyal Appointment For Bristol Bike Dealer

Fowlers was established in 1926 and has been trading at its current site since 1982. It’s conveniently located at 2-12 Bath Road, Bristol BS4 3DR, on Bristol’s A38 inner ring road and within a 5-minute walk of Temple Meads mainline railway station.

For more information on Fowlers Motorcycles products visit www.fowlers.co.ukRoyal Appointment For Bristol Bike Dealer

