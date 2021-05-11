Royal Enfield and Gary Birtwistle win debut race of the DTRA UK Flat Track competition.

Royal Enfield claimed the top two places on the podium in their debut competitive race on European soil in the season opener of the 2021 DTRA Flat Track

Royal Enfield’s partnership with Dirt Craft’s Gary Birtwistle got off to the perfect start as Gary not only won the ‘Twins category’, but also claimed the chequered flag in front of all motorcycles in the higher capacity ‘Thunder category’. Paul Young, Royal Enfield’s factory rider, secured 2nd spot – making it a 1-2 result for the Twins FT

Says Adrian Sellers, head of Royal Enfield’s Custom Program “we’re delighted with the result and have established a great platform to build on for the rest of the season. Perhaps more importantly, this weekend gave us the first opportunity to get direct real world experience with the Twins FT, and we’re excited to adjust, tweak and continuously improve to maximise how much performance we can get out of these machines.

A huge congratulations to our race partner Gary Birtwistle, our factory rider Paul Young, the entire development team at Royal Enfield’s UK Technology Centre and also Harris Performance. This is still very much an establishing year for the Royal Enfield racing programme, but this gives us renewed confidence that we’re on a very positive track and we’re looking forward to the next challenge.”

Says Gary Birtwistle, “We were quietly confident that the bikes we’re going to be quick, but to secure a 1-2 in our first competitive weekend is an amazing result for the entire team. The on-track conditions were pretty challenging with finding grip a constant challenge, so all riders had to be really on their game – but I’m delighted with the incremental improvements that we managed to make to the bike’s set-up after each heat. This is just the beginning of the learning process, we’re now looking forward to the next round and building on this momentum.”

Upcoming DTRA events:

// June 12th/13th Greenfield Dirt Track, Lincs

// Jul 17th/18th Amman Valley, Wales (1/2 mile)

// Aug 14th/15th Redcar Speedway, Redcar

// Sept 11th/12th Greenfield Dirt Track, Lincs (TT)

