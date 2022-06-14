Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Royal Enfield has partnered with Dorothy’s Speed Shop, which offers motorcycle tours and experiences including training, trail riding and road tours around the North Devon countryside. Launched in August 2020, Dorothy’s Speed Shop has been offering various Royal Enfield experiences from the Himalayan Odyssey through to Himalayan Experience Days which were introduced in 2021.

New for 2022 are the Royal Enfield Mini Experiences which allow clients to sample Royal Enfield’s full range of award-winning motorcycles including the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 Twins, Himalayan, Meteor and Classic 350 motorcycles, whose ease of handling, versatility and durability make them perfect for tackling the mix of big open roads, smaller windy lanes and off-road terrain.

The brainchild of Nathan Millward, Dorothy’s Speed Shop was inspired by his own journey from Sydney to Alaska but realising that few have the opportunity to undertake such a trip, the founding ethos is based on the premise that motorcycle adventuring doesn’t need to involve trans-Continental epic journeys. Instead clients can experience that sense of adventure and camaraderie in a series of tailored mini adventures in North Devon’s scenic countryside. This ethos of riding for the joy of riding is one that is shared by Royal Enfield’s, whose mantra is “pure motorcycling”.

Dorothy’s Speed Shop is the latest addition to an ever-expanding network of Royal Enfield experience partners, both across the UK and abroad. The aim is to provide maximum opportunity for riders to get stuck in; to try their hands at different forms of motorcycling whether that be undertaking journeys as part of a like-minded group or perfecting their skills off road.

Says Nathan, “Having covered over 30,000 miles on the Himalayan I’m a big fan of the direction Royal Enfield is heading and the bikes that they’re building. Dorothy’s Speed Shop is all about having fun on two wheels and giving riders the chance to sample a variety of different machines and so it makes perfect sense to come together to get more people involved with the brand and with biking in general. I look forward to the shared adventures ahead.”

George Cheeseman, “We are delighted to welcome Dorothy’s Speed Shop into the network of Royal Enfield experience partners and proud to be able to offer our full range of motorcycles for clients to get hands-on experience. We are confident that our bikes convey the sense of fun and accessibility that guides everything we do here at Royal Enfield, and have chosen Dorothy’s Speed Shop because they share the same mantra of riding for the joy of riding.”

