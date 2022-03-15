Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycling segment, today unveiled the Scram 411 – the brand’s first ADV crossover.

The new Scram 411 is an engaging, accessible and capable street scrambler, with the heart of an adventure motorcycle. Built on Royal Enfield’s proven LS-410 engine platform and the Harris Performance chassis, the Scram 411 combines spirited agility on urban streets, with competent rough- roading capabilities. Focused and purposeful changes in the riding geometry and ergonomics make it ideal for in-city riding, as well as unpredictable, challenging trails off the urban grid.

The Scram 411 is a continuation of Royal Enfield’s constant quest to enable the pursuit of exploration; and to build motorcycles that can be the perfect ally for every adventure. One such motorcycle is the Himalayan – Royal Enfield’s first purpose-built, adventure tourer. Inspired by its terrain and decades of riding experience in the Himalayas, the Himalayan is the spartan, yet immensely capable motorcycle that is perfect for most riders, and has built a thriving subculture of adventure touring across the world. Launched in 2016, the Himalayan has received global recognition for its pure and unique design and well-rounded capability, making it among Royal Enfield’s best selling motorcycles across the world. These highly regarded and terrain-tested characteristics of the Himalayan were the inspiration for a more urban, scrambler style evolution – the Scram 411.

The Scram 411 is a new subspecies that has the authentic vibes of a scrambler and comes with built-in strong adventure DNA. It is a motorcycle that feels playfully agile on urban roads, yet is a highly capable multi-tasker that is always ready for whatever comes its way.

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd., simply loves the fluidity and the multipurpose ability of the Scram 411. Speaking about this in the context of modern existence, he said, “Whether it’s London, New Delhi or Tokyo, the contours of modern urban existence are ever-changing. With our world increasingly becoming more fast- paced, life in the urban context has become about the weekday hustle and the weekend getaway, and everything in between. We wanted to build a motorcycle that could effortlessly navigate this entire gamut, and be the perfect ally for the young, modern day rider. The Scram 411 is truly a motorcycle made for now, and is always ready to tackle whatever surprise is in store”

Speaking about the inspiration behind the Scram 411, and about the new motorcycle, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, B Govindarajan, said, “The globally lauded versatility and competence of the Himalayan inspired us to reimagine the motorcycle in a more young, modern-day, urban context. The Scram 411 is the perfect crossover for young city-dwellers, who prefer a motorcycle that is fun and engaging to ride around the city, yet has a rugged appeal. By shifting the riding geometry to make the motorcycle more at home on busy city streets, and retaining its strong ability to take on rough roads and take on the weekend dirt trail, we’ve brought a unique subcategory for consumers. Like all our motorcycles, the Scram 411 is built for the global rider, and manufactured with world class engineering. We also have an array of genuine motorcycle accessories and a vibrant apparel range inspired by the Scram lifestyle. This is a very exciting and spirited new motorcycle, and we are confident that young riders from across the world will love the new Scram 411”

Powered at the heart by the LS-410 engine platform and the Harris Performance Chassis, the Scram 411’s riding ergonomics make it an effortless and engaging ride in everyday urban riding situations.

Mark Wells, Chief of Design at Royal Enfield, enjoys riding the Scram 411, and how easily it can navigate a wide spectrum of terrains and challenges. Speaking about creating a new subspecies of motorcycles, he said, “Most scrambler motorcycles focus only on aesthetics and looks. When we began work on the Scram 411, we were determined to create a motorcycle that would be distinct in design and purpose, and bring the best of rough road capability to urban riding. With its simple look and design, playful colourways, accessible riding proposition, the Scram 411 is an ultimate ADV crossover for the urban environment”

The Scram 411 is powered by the globally appreciated 411cc, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled single-cylinder engine. The engine has a maximum power of 24.3bhp at 6500rpm and max torque of 32Nm at 4000-4500 rpm which ensures smooth power delivery and strong bottom end torque that elevates the overall performance. The motorcycle is easy to manage over long urban commutes with minimum gear shifts, and confidence-inspiring engine performance allows it to tackle bad road, and off-road sections easily.

The telescopic front suspension with 41mm forks and 190mm travel, along with 180mm travel on the rear with monoshock linkages ensure stable and confident riding over varying and rough road conditions. The front and the rear discs combined with dual-channel ABS, offers confident braking.

The change in the riding geometry is brought about by the 19-inch, dual purpose front tyres. This combined with the 17-inch rear tyres are key elements that bring nimble handling to the motorcycle. The dual-purpose tyres ensure a confident grip over tarmac and on loose gravel, while bringing the perfect combination of on-road grip and rough- road tractability.

The seat on the new Scram 411 has been reimagined for greater comfort over long saddle time. The new single seat that reflects the urban styling of the motorcycle, offers great comfort for both rider and pillion in long city commute as well as taking the road less travelled. The accessible seat height makes it easy to maneuver the motorcycle in stop and go traffic The ride ergonomics on the Scram 411 feels very planted and confident. The handlebar position, and seat height make the ride experience dynamic, and engaging. It retains a commanding and comfortable riding position while making it easy to ride when seated or standing up.

The new motorcycle has a digital-analog instrument cluster that provides easy access to essential information on the digital screen. The off-set old-school, analog speedometer adds to the Scram’s style and makes for easy viewing in peripheral vision. The instrument cluster also has an auto meter, trip meter, time, fuel gauge with a low warning, and service reminder. The Royal Enfield Tripper Navigation pod is available as standard on all variants of the Scram 411.

The new vibrant colourways are designed to stand-out and reflect a distinct urban vibe, with dark shades combined with highlight colours to pop and give a nod to street art culture. The entry level Scram 411 variants come in Graphite Yellow, Graphite Red and Graphite Blue – all with ‘Gun Grey’ tanks complimented with distinct colourful tank badges and matching tyre rim tapes. The top end variant, in two colourways – White Flame and Silver Spirit – boast dual tank colourways, with unique and original graphics.

The Scram 411 comes adventure ready with an array of motorcycle accessories that complement the lifestyle and purpose, and provide enhanced comfort, protection and style. Ideal for riding in the urban environment and over weekend getaways, Royal Enfield’s Genuine Motorcycle Accessories come with a comprehensive 3-year warranty and are fully homologated alongside the motorcycle.

The Scram 411 was introduced to global audiences today via the Indian Digital launch, with a full European introduction set for the end of April with start of sales and test rides available at the start of May.

