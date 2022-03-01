Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Royal Enfield marks 120th year with anniversary edition models of the Interceptor and Continental GT650 Motorcycles.

Limited edition motorcycles to be released via a flash sale which goes live at: https://www.royalenfield.com/uk/en/120thedition/ on Monday 7th March 2022 at 5.30pm GMT.

To commemorate Royal Enfield’s landmark 120th celebrations and their heritage as the oldest motorcycle manufacturer in production, the brand today announced the flash sale details for the 120th Year Anniversary Editions of its popular 650 Twin motorcycles – the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650.

Conceptualized and designed to showcase Royal Enfield’s rich and storied legacy, the motorcycles present a unique opportunity for global enthusiasts to own a piece of motorcycling history. With a limited production run of only 120 units allocated to the European market – 60 Continental GT 650 and 60 Interceptor INT 650 – these motorcycles are true collector’s items. The Limited Edition Motorcycles will be available to buy on a first-come-first-serve basis via the Flash Sale that will go live on Monday 7th March at 5:30pm GMT.

The globally successful 650 Twin motorcycles – the Interceptor and the Continental GT – have received immense love from riding enthusiasts across the world and in the process have also raked in numerous, coveted global automotive awards. Inspired by the

legendary Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 and Continental GT 250 of the 1960’s, these motorcycles have been instrumental in the brand’s global expansion and success over the last few years. The significance and relevance of the Interceptor INT and the Continental GT 650, both in Royal Enfield’s glorious past, and modern history, made them an obvious choice for the anniversary edition.

The 120th Year anniversary edition Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have been designed and handcrafted by the company’s teams across the UK and India. The unique, rich black-chrome tank colour scheme has been developed in-house using Royal Enfield’s industry-leading chroming technology at the company’s original 1950’s manufacturing factory in Thiruvottiyur, Chennai – India.

To complement the black chrome tanks, both the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 will feature, for the first time, completely blacked out components with the engine, silencer and other elements in an array of black colour schemes. The motorcycles will also come equipped with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories such as flyscreens, engine guards, heel guards, touring and bar end mirrors amongst others in a black disguise to complement the overall design.

In celebration of the brand’s renown for finishes by hand, the 120th Year Anniversary edition motorcycles will feature a very unique, handcrafted, die-cast brass tank badge. These exquisite looking brass badges have been made in collaboration with the ‘Sirpi Senthil’ family who are multi-generational artisans from the temple town of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India. Particularly specialized in making the elegant brass effigies for the most revered temples in India for centuries, this is the first time that these artisans have collaborated with any automotive brand. The motorcycles will also be finished with the legendary Royal Enfield hand-painted pinstripes.

To make each motorcycle even more exclusive, the tank top badge will feature its own unique serial number indicating that it is 1 of 60 unique motorcycles in Europe. Additionally, the motorcycles will also adorn a side panel decal that is a tribute to Royal Enfield’s 120 years.

Speaking on the launch, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “Few brands can celebrate the kind of legacy and history that Royal Enfield has enjoyed over the last century and there was simply no better way of celebrating this milestone than sharing a piece of it with our consumers around the world in the form of the 120th Anniversary Edition 650 Twin motorcycles. Both the Interceptor and the Continental GT enjoy huge global success just as they did in the 1960’s, and truly represent our heritage of making simple and enjoyable motorcycles”

