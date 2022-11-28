Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

New subsidiary honours historic British roots as Royal Enfield expands UK presence to offer its motorcycle retailers further support and enhance the customer ownership journey. New subsidiary honours historic British roots as Royal Enfield expands UK presence to offer its motorcycle retailers further support and enhance the customer ownership journey.

Exponential sales growth in International and European markets sees Royal Enfield expand its foothold in the UK with wholly owned subsidiary distribution and direct network infrastructure to be in place from early 2023. As a critical home market, management through the established UK subsidiary will enable Royal Enfield to further accelerate local market penetration with its rapidly expanding product portfolio and deepen customer engagement.

Creating a direct retailer and customer relationship with the brand in the UK is the next logical step in the journey for Royal Enfield. The key is to build closer ties with the owners aligned to the brand ethos of Pure Motorcycling enjoyment and accessibility. Royal Enfield UK Ltd will manage sales and dealer relationships from May 1st 2023, while directly conducting market opportunities including network development, marketing, warranty service, aftersales and customer care. This announcement is in line with Royal Enfield’s goal for expanding the UK mid-size motorcycle segment (250-750cc), offering accessible, high-quality, fun, commuter and leisure machines.

Consequently, Royal Enfield will not be renewing future agreements with the current third-party distributors MotoGB. The Royal Enfield senior leadership team extends sincere thanks and appreciation to MotoGB for their association with the brand over the last 9 years.

Commenting on the subsidiary distribution announcement Arun Gopal, Head of Business Markets EMEA, said “The United Kingdom is a key home market for Royal Enfield, having a long legacy of cooperation with India and a rich history. From the foundation of the brand in 1901 to the first UK import sale of India produced motorcycles in 1977 and the sales growth in recent years with the assistance of MotoGB, Royal Enfield has seen good sales momentum and acceptance in the UK market. We will continue to make investment in the UK localising our operations and giving our stakeholders the best possible brand experience.”

First established in 1901 from the Enfield Cycle Company factory in Redditch, England, Royal Enfield’s Indian manufacturing began in Madras from 1955, subsequently expanding into a world class production facility outside Chennai in 2013. Since opening the industry leading UK technology centre at Bruntingthorpe, to work along-side the state of the art Chennai R&D facility, Royal Enfield’s objectives to ensure a resurgence in its UK heritage while maintaining the Indian soul of the historic marque have been clear. Today Royal Enfield has grown to become one of the most successful middleweight motorcycle manufacturers of the 21st century.

