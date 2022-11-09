Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield, announced the latest updates to its existing line-up while exhibiting at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan – Updates relate to the adventure focused Himalayan range and historically inspired Classic 350 Signals, models that have proven hugely popular with thousands of loyal customers across the globe.

Himalayan updates – Enhancements to the existing Himalayan range improve rider connectivity and add enhanced styling cues to update the range. Maintaining the rugged, proven 411cc air and oil cooled single cylinder engine platform and half duplex, split cradle chassis that riders across the world have taken to extremes.

Born in the Himalayas, the trusted form and function of Royal Enfield’s first dual-purpose motorcycle, the Himalayan, is enhanced for the 2023 model year. Three new colourways will be available; Glacier Blue takes its reference from the deep blue celestial skies and crystal clear glacial lakes of the Himalayas; Sleet Black is inspired by the Astral skies of the Himalayas and the glistening razor sharp sleet on rock surfaces; and Dune Brown echoes the iconic colours of the high altitude cold Himalayan deserts and sand dunes of Hunder, Ladakh. All three Colourways will be added to the premium line-up.

All new Himalayan models feature embossed colour matched side panels and gloss black instrument cluster rings that add to the instantly recognisable rugged looks. Rider connectivity is improved with the addition of an easily accessible USB 2.0 charging port on the handlebar.

Classic Signals 350 – Celebrating Royal Enfield’s association with the Indian armed forces (since 1953) the Classic Signals 350 range is inspired by the Royal Enfield’s in service and the men and women who ride them, building on the brand’s military heritage.

The ‘Signals’ will be available in two new colourways – Desert Sand and Marsh Grey, with a unique stencilled number on the tank representing the production number. Both ‘Signals’ models feature a blacked out scheme on the engine, silencer and wheels, a dark tan seat and black handlebar grips. The digi-analog instrument cluster houses an LCD info panel and a USB charging point is mounted below the handlebar for the convenience of quick charging on the go.

Powered by the modern 349cc air-oil cooled single cylinder engine the Classic Signals 350 generates 20.2 bhp of power at 6100rpm and a torque of 27Nm at 4000rpm, resulting in strong low-end grunt and super smooth linear power delivery across the band. The 5-speed gearbox ensures strong in-city acceleration, as well as a relaxed ride at cruising speed. All variants of the Classic Signals 350 – coming to the European market – are equipped with dual channel ABS and rear disc brakes.

The ‘Signals’ are available with a dedicated collection of apparel and a range of over 40 motorcycle accessories that include canvas bags and steel engine guards.

