Royal Enfield Twins FT to debut at UK Flat Track competition with Gary Birtwistle.

Gary Birtwistle is gearing up to race Royal Enfield Twins FT at UK Flat Track’s first seasonal event at Norfolk Arena, 8 May. Last month Royal Enfield announced the brand’s debut on the European racing circuit with news of an exciting sponsorship and collaboration with Gary Birtwistle for the 2021 DTRA Flat Track racing season. Gary will campaign Royal Enfield’s purpose-built flat track racing motorcycles, the Twins FT, in all races in the 2021 DTRA calendar.

The DTRA series is the most prestigious flat track series outside of the USA and Royal Enfield is excited to partner with Gary, the reigning 2019 European and British Hooligan flat track champion as part of its development program for the Twins FT.

Says Adrian Sellers, head of Royal Enfield’s Custom Program; “We’re very excited to be teaming up with Gary for this project and it marks yet another major brand milestone in the EU region – the very first time a Royal Enfield is going to be officially lining up for a competitive race on European soil. We’re still in our development phase with the Twins FT, and we are looking forward to working with Gary to make the bike even better. The race bike has been worked on tirelessly by the teams at the Royal Enfield UKTC, Harris Performance and our partners in the US, and the bike has evolved a lot in just the past few months. Add into the mix an incredibly experienced racer in Gary and you have a recipe for being both as competitive as possible and gaining invaluable experience in our debut season.”

Says Gary, “”It’s a great pleasure to be partnering with Royal Enfield for 2021 and beyond. I’m really excited to be a part of the 650 racing programme, working with Royal Enfield and Harris to help try and get the most out of the package is really motivating. I’ve really enjoyed getting the laps in before the season starts; I think we could have a good chance at the British Championship this year. I’m raring to go for the first event of the year, especially with Royal Enfield’s support.”

Upcoming events:

// May 8th/9th Norfolk Arena

// June 12th/13th Greenfield Dirt Track, Lincs

// Jul 17th/18th Amman Valley, Wales (1/2 mile)

// Aug 14th/15th Redcar Speedway, Redcar

// Sept 11th/12th Greenfield Dirt Track, Lincs (TT)

