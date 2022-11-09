Royal Enfield X Bikerbnb – Present The ‘highland Scramblers’

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

2 purpose-built Custom Interceptor 650s designed for Pure Motorcycling Adventures through the epic landscapes of the Scottish Highlands and beyond.

Scotland is widely regarded as one of the world’s premier riding destinations, with awe inspiring scenery and some of the finest riding roads you could wish to experience. However, to really do justice to such a two-wheeler haven, Royal Enfield and official Experiential Partner, Bikerbnb have collaborated to build a custom pair of ultimate adventure machines to really get the most of this rugged landscape.

The resultant “Highland Scramblers”, took the iconic Interceptor 650 as the base canvas and then set about on the challenge to create two motorcycles that were equally at home on the smooth winding tarmac as well as the more technical trials of the Scottish Highlands.

The build process was very much a collaborative undertaking – with Royal Enfield’s custom team at the UK Technical Central working closely with the engineering experts at Harris Performance to turn the Interceptor 650 into a truly dual-purpose trail capable machine. As such the rake and trail has been tuned for maximum off road stability, with Billet triple trees CNC machined to accommodate 43mm Ohlins forks and the rear suspension managed by twin long travel Ohlins shocks.

The ergonomic set-up and general aesthetics of the bikes harken back to the early days of vintage motorcycle racing. They are rugged – equipped with off-road tyres and high fenders to ensure Bikerbnb’s lead and sweep riders can travel over 10,000 miles across any terrain that comes in-front of them.

A 3D printed nacelle, LED headlight, custom saddle from Tom Hurley and hand wrought luggage racks and panniers from Longride add to the practicality and purpose-built nature of these two customs. This special collaboration build demonstrates how the Royal Enfield 650 twin platform can be easily modified to create timeless, yet practically refined motorcycles.

The Highland Scramblers will be used as the flagship and lead motorcycles for all Bikerbnb tours, with a dedicated fleet of Royal Enfield Twin 650s (Interceptor and Continental GTs) as well as Himalayan 411s, housed at Bikerbnb’s Edinburgh workshop for riders to enjoy on the tours or rent for their own adventures.

Says Steve Erbrick, Bikerbnb, CEO ; “The Highland Scramblers are the perfect motorcycles for covering large distances on both tarmac and trails. From the first minute we fired up the bikes, we knew that we had built one of the smoothest, most confidence inspiring and capable motorcycles that we’ve ever ridden. We can’t wait to get out there next season and show the world these beautiful, incredibly fun machines. Special thanks to the team at Royal Enfield for crafting such unique motorcycles that will serve as our flagship bikes and inspire our riders for many years to come.”

Says Adrian Sellers, head of Royal Enfield’s Custom Program ; “We’re always excited to collaborate on Custom projects that have a very clear purpose and utility to the build. The Team at Bikerbnb are market leaders in their field and deeply knowledgeable about the demands that their tours place on any motorcycle and their respective riders. Taking their local insight, combined with our own long brand heritage of adventure touring, we were able to work with a number of our close partners to ensure the “Highland Scramblers” are 100% fit for purpose and perform incredibly well for all the demands that are thrown their way. Not only do they look fantastic, as well as offer a very accomplished ride set-up – but these machines also show a clear and aspirational progression from the base Interceptor 650 model to something genuinely unique. We hope this might inspire others to start their own custom journey and next adventure.”

“The Highland Scramblers” – Custom Bike Spec Sheet:

Mechanical

5 front Hagon rim, stainless steel spokes and nipples

25 rear Hagon rim, stainless steel spokes and nipples

Custom Top and bottom yoke CNC machined by Harris Performance Cerakote in midnight black

Custom handlebar clamp with Royal Enfield logo by Harris Performance Cerakote in midnight black

S&S 2 into 1 low slung exhaust system custom finished in high temperature resistance matt black Cerakote

Brembo P4 4 piston radial mounted calliper

Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres



Chassis

Custom offset headstock bearing cup to increase rake angle by 2deg

Custom front spindle offset bush to reduce trail by 6mm

Ohlins R&T NIX 43MM front forks, revalved and destroked to suit, Caliper mount removed on one fork leg

Ohlins STX36 rear shocks destroked and revalved to suit

Fuel tank moved backwards 8mm to increase steering angle clearance

Extended side stand for increased ride height



Exterior

In-house designed headlight cowl and handmade headlight grill Cerakote in midnight black

Himalayan windshield

Handmade luggage rack Cerakote in midnight black

Long ride Race SB saddle bags in black and frame

Tom Hurley custom gel single seat

Full Custom in house designed CTG paint Job

Custom front fender

Custom number plate mount

Royal Enfield GMA engine bars in black

Royal Enfield GMA Paddock stand bobbins



Controls

Brembo RCS 16 master cylinder

Brembo RCS cable clutch lever

Custom handguards with Cerakote midnight black mounts

Royal Enfield GMA aluminium rear view mirrors

ProTaper EVO Flat Track handlebar

Extended Brake hose

Extended clutch cable

Electronics

Koso Thunderbolt headlight

Kellerman front indicator including DRL

Kellerman rear indicator including brake light

LED number plate lights

Black Anodised Motogadget Motoscope Tiny speedo

Motogadget Mo-lock keyless system

About Bikerbnb

Bikerbnb, an official Experiential Partner of Royal Enfield since 2020, runs expertly guided motorcycle tours through the Scottish Highlands and have recently expanded their offering to also include tours in Catalonia, Spain. Their flagship tours include; The Highland Scramble ‘Moto Camp’, The Highland Scramble ‘Traverse’, The Lassies Scramble (a female only tour), and The Iberian Scramble. Riders are also able to directly rent individual motorcycles from their dedicated fleet of Royal Enfield’s from Bikerbnb’s workshop in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The Bikerbnb Team is deeply passionate about curating and sharing truly unforgettable two-wheel experiences. All Bikerbnb tours are completely bespoke – featuring Bikerbnb’s signature motorcycle-friendly accommodation, seasonal food and drink, some of the best riding in the world and memories that will truly last a lifetime.

Book your next ride with Bikerbnb at www.bikerbnb.com and follow us on social media @the_highland_scramble | @bikerbnb

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security