This boot has been redesigned from the ground up, taking the best features from the previous Adventure boot to develop a boot perfect for adventure riding.
With a large twin buckle closure system, the Adventure-X is easy to put on and take off, while remaining fastened in place with additional hook & loop fasteners. The system allows the boot to fit around a range of calf sizes for a secure, supportive and comfortable fit. A breathable SinAqua Pro membrane keeps the foot dry and fresh whether riding in the rain or wading through mud, with a walking boot style sole for grip when taking the adventure off the bike!
|Armour
|Heel Protection: Reinforced Cockpit
|Shin Protection: TPU
|Ankle Protection: Integrated
|Construction
|Main Outer Material: Microfibre
|Secondary Material: Suede Microfibre
|Waterproof Lining: SinAqua Waterproof Membrane
|Closure: Twin Buckle with Hook & Loop
|Shift Pad: TPU
|Shank: Polycarbonate Anti Twist Midsole
|Insole: Anti-Bacterial Gel
|Outsole: RST Adventure Sole
|Features & Benefits
|Toe Box: Integrated & Reinforced
|Puller: Strap Design
For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
Podcasts Latest Episodes
Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham