This boot has been redesigned from the ground up, taking the best features from the previous Adventure boot to develop a boot perfect for adventure riding.

With a large twin buckle closure system, the Adventure-X is easy to put on and take off, while remaining fastened in place with additional hook & loop fasteners. The system allows the boot to fit around a range of calf sizes for a secure, supportive and comfortable fit. A breathable SinAqua Pro membrane keeps the foot dry and fresh whether riding in the rain or wading through mud, with a walking boot style sole for grip when taking the adventure off the bike!

Armour Heel Protection: Reinforced Cockpit Shin Protection: TPU Ankle Protection: Integrated Construction Main Outer Material: Microfibre Secondary Material: Suede Microfibre Waterproof Lining: SinAqua Waterproof Membrane Closure: Twin Buckle with Hook & Loop Shift Pad: TPU Shank: Polycarbonate Anti Twist Midsole Insole: Anti-Bacterial Gel Outsole: RST Adventure Sole Features & Benefits Toe Box: Integrated & Reinforced Puller: Strap Design

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

