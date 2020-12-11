Rst Adventure-x Ce Men’s Waterproof BootThis boot has been redesigned from the ground up, taking the best features from the previous Adventure boot to develop a boot perfect for adventure riding.

With a large twin buckle closure system, the Adventure-X is easy to put on and take off, while remaining fastened in place with additional hook & loop fasteners. The system allows the boot to fit around a range of calf sizes for a secure, supportive and comfortable fit. A breathable SinAqua Pro membrane keeps the foot dry and fresh whether riding in the rain or wading through mud, with a walking boot style sole for grip when taking the adventure off the bike!

Armour Heel Protection: Reinforced Cockpit
Shin Protection: TPU
Ankle Protection: Integrated
Construction Main Outer Material: Microfibre
Secondary Material: Suede Microfibre
Waterproof Lining: SinAqua Waterproof Membrane
Closure: Twin Buckle with Hook & Loop
Shift Pad: TPU
Shank: Polycarbonate Anti Twist Midsole
Insole: Anti-Bacterial Gel
Outsole: RST Adventure Sole
Features & Benefits Toe Box: Integrated & Reinforced
Puller: Strap Design

 

Rst Adventure-x Ce Men's Waterproof Boot

