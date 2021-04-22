The Pro Series Adventure-X jacket and jean is a must have for all adventure riding.

Made from MaxTex, with a Ballistic textile in key impact areas for abrasion resistance and featuring the new innovative and removable X-Liner – a singular lightweight lining which combines the quilted thermal liner and the SinAqua waterproof membrane.

This can be removed easily and stored in the rear jacket map pocket, ideal for longer tours in a variety of environments.

CE Certified to Level AA thanks to its ultra-tough construction and CE armour throughout, it is easy to see why Mick Extance specifically chose this jacket to tackle the Dakar in 2020.

Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer

Jacket Available in: Black/Black, Ice/Blue/Red, Green/Ochre, Grey/Silver – SRP £249.99

Jean Available in: Black/Black, Ice/Blue/Red, Green/Ochre, Grey/Silver – SRP £219.99

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

