Rst Adventure-x Textile Jacket & JeanThe Pro Series Adventure-X jacket and jean is a must have for all adventure riding. Made from MaxTex, with a Ballistic textile in key impact areas for abrasion resistance.

New innovative and removable X-Liner – a singular lightweight lining which combines the quilted thermal liner and the SinAqua waterproof membrane.

This can be removed easily and stored in the rear jacket map pocket, ideal for longer tours in a variety of environments.

CE Certified to Level AA thanks to its ultra-tough construction and CE armour throughout, it is easy to see why Mick Extance specifically chose this jacket to tackle the Dakar in 2020.

Jacket
Available in: Black/Black, Ice/Blue/Red, Green/Ochre, Grey/Silver
SRP £249.99

Jean
Available in: Black/Black, Ice/Blue/Red, Green/Ochre, Grey/Silver
SRP £219.99
rst-moto.com

Checkout our reviews of the RST Maverick Textile Jacket and Jeans coming this week
https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textile-jacket-review
https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-maverick-textile-jean-review

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

Rst Adventure-x Textile Jacket & JeanGoogle web stories daily news headlines

Latest News Today – 27th March 2021
Latest News Today – 26th March 2021
Latest News Today – 25th March 2021
Latest News Today – 24th March 2021

Biker T-shirts UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here

Subscribe to our news channels

SBK News Syndication

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments