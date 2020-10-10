

RST Alpha IV Jacket

The Alpha IV is a fantastic three-quarter length introductory touring jacket and jean that does not compromise on the safety of the rider. Made from a resilient MaxTex fabric, the jacket and jean also has CE certified Level 1 shoulder, elbow and knee armour and pockets for the back protector and hip armour offering good levels of protection. This jacket and jean is also equipped for both hot and cool temperatures. The breathable and waterproof SinAqua linings keeping you dry and comfortable whilst the quilted thermal linings offer a constant layer of insulation. The reflective panels are a great passive safety feature for riding in poor light conditions and the kit can be tailored to suit by the waist and arm adjusters. Alpha IV is a great jacket and jean for adventure riding and daily commuting.

Available in: Black/Black, Black/Gunmetal, Black/Blue, Black/Red, Black/Flo Yellow

Jacket SRP: £99.99

Jean SRP: £79.99

Mens pictured also comes in female fit check out website

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

