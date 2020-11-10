2021 RST Axiom Airbag CE Mens Textile Jacket
Democratising airbag technology was our single minded goal when we started developing our integrated airbag range a few years ago. The Axiom jacket realises this ambition – designed for the daily commuter who uses a bike as a mode of transport not pleasure and who ultimately, wants all the protection with no hassles when it comes to their kit.
Made from heavy-duty MaxTex, the jacket features a breathable fixed SinAqua waterproof lining and a fixed mesh lining which, when all combined, offer fantastic levels of waterproofing and breathability. Added to this are the reflective styling details, waterproof cargo pockets and elasticated hook & loop waist adjusters to contour the jacket to the shape of the rider.
CE Certified to Level AA, the jacket features CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour, TPU shoulder cups and reflective panels for visibility and protection. Add in In&motion Airbag technology for enhanced protection and the Axiom becomes a no nonsense, three quarter length Airbag jacket that brings the highest level of safety to all riders.
Use the 360° connection zip to connect to any RST jean.
|Armour
|Back Protector: In&motion Back Protector CE Level 1
|Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1
|Elbow Armour: CE Level 1
|Airbag: In&motion System
|Construction
|Main Outer Material: MaxTex
|Waterproof Lining: Fixed SinAqua Waterproof Membrane
|Inner Lining: Fixed Mesh Lining
|Collar: Neoprene
|Zips: RST Premium Zippers
|Thread: Corespun Polyester
|Ventilation: Front Zip Intake vents & Rear Zip Exhaust Vent
|Connection Zip: Yes – 360°
|Features & Benefits
|Adjustment: Hook & Loop Sleeve, Cuff and Mid Waist Adjusters
|Outer Pockets: 2
|Inner Pockets: 1
|Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos
|Fit Profile
|Touring
