Democratising airbag technology was our single minded goal when we started developing our integrated airbag range a few years ago. The Axiom jacket realises this ambition – designed for the daily commuter who uses a bike as a mode of transport not pleasure and who ultimately, wants all the protection with no hassles when it comes to their kit.

Made from heavy-duty MaxTex, the jacket features a breathable fixed SinAqua waterproof lining and a fixed mesh lining which, when all combined, offer fantastic levels of waterproofing and breathability. Added to this are the reflective styling details, waterproof cargo pockets and elasticated hook & loop waist adjusters to contour the jacket to the shape of the rider.

CE Certified to Level AA, the jacket features CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour, TPU shoulder cups and reflective panels for visibility and protection. Add in In&motion Airbag technology for enhanced protection and the Axiom becomes a no nonsense, three quarter length Airbag jacket that brings the highest level of safety to all riders.

Use the 360° connection zip to connect to any RST jean.

Armour Back Protector: In&motion Back Protector CE Level 1 Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1 Elbow Armour: CE Level 1 Airbag: In&motion System Construction Main Outer Material: MaxTex Waterproof Lining: Fixed SinAqua Waterproof Membrane Inner Lining: Fixed Mesh Lining Collar: Neoprene Zips: RST Premium Zippers Thread: Corespun Polyester Ventilation: Front Zip Intake vents & Rear Zip Exhaust Vent Connection Zip: Yes – 360° Features & Benefits Adjustment: Hook & Loop Sleeve, Cuff and Mid Waist Adjusters Outer Pockets: 2 Inner Pockets: 1 Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos Fit Profile Touring

